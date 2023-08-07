Dundee’s young team: Causes for optimism in Motherwell draw as stats show unheralded duo stand out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s young team: Causes for optimism in Motherwell draw as stats show unheralded duo stand out

Joe Shaughnessy and Josh Mulligan stood out in the stats from the Premiership opener at Dens Park.

Josh Mulligan (left) and Joe Shaughnessy were impressive against Motherwell. Images: Shutterstock/StatsBomb.
Josh Mulligan (left) and Joe Shaughnessy were impressive against Motherwell. Images: Shutterstock/StatsBomb.
By George Cran

Dundee’s return to the Premiership wasn’t spectacular but there are causes for optimism for the season ahead.

A steady start to life back in the big time was an acceptable one, particularly after falling behind in the opening half.

Theo Bair opened the scoring at the end of that first 45, Motherwell capitalising on Lee Ashcroft’s missed clearance to punish the Dee.

But Lyall Cameron was on hand with his head to knock in the leveller midway through the second period and chances were there to take all three points.

Youngster Cameron rightly drew the headlines for a goal displaying his smart movement on the pitch, finding space at the far post to finish.

Luke McCowan drew plenty of praise as well but there are others who stood out.

Courier Sport trawled the stats with the help of our partners StatsBomb to pick out some key indicators for optimism in the season ahead.

Team

Dundee’s main issue in the Viaplay Cup was the lack of a killer touch – plenty of chances and opportunities to create chances but the finish or final ball lacking.

Motherwell was obviously a step up in class compared to matches against lower league outfits.

However, there was a similar theme to their play.

Dundee's Lyall Cameron heads in for 1-1. Image: SNS
Cameron heads in against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Plenty to like about the performance and there were plenty of efforts on goal – in fact only Rangers and Celtic (both 18) bettered Dundee’s 17 over the opening weekend.

Of those 17, however, only two were on target – the goal and a Joe Shaughnessy header cleared off the line.

Liam Kelly didn’t stop any goal-bound shots all afternoon.

A graph showing Dundee's average age against Motherwell was notably below the league average with the majority of the team under 21.
Dundee’s average age against Motherwell was notably below the league average with the majority of the team under 21. Image: StatsBomb.

It was largely an even game with ’Well having more of the ball (58% to 42%) and 13 shots of their own.

Measuring the quality of chances, however, Dundee were ahead on xG (1.23 to 0.94) so can feel a little bit hard done by.

That didn’t take into account the defensive deflection that turned a Cameron cross onto the post at 1-1.

Dundee defence

Joe Shaughnessy, left.
Joe Shaughnessy made more clearances than any other player. Image: SNS

The standout defender in the game was Dundee skipper Shaughnessy.

Not only did he make a goal-saving block in the final minutes, flicking a Lennon Miller strike wide of the post, but he made more clearances than anyone on the park.

In fact, he made double the clearances of his two central defensive mates Lee Ashcroft and Jordan McGhee – 14 to seven each.

Only Alex Gogic of St Mirren made as many across the six weekend Premiership matches.

Attack

Dundee v Motherwell race chart: How the chances unfolded for the Dee and Steelmen.
Dundee v Motherwell race chart: How the chances unfolded for the Dee and Steelmen. Image: StatsBomb.

Cameron took the plaudits for the goal and rightly so but gave the ball away more than any other player on the park.

McCowan, too, was in fine form.

He was the main route into the strikers and Cameron with more open-play passes than any other Dee and had more ball carries than anyone else on the park as well.

McCowan was also fouled five times, Motherwell’s Callum Slattery won the most across the Premiership matches with six.

Josh Mulligan fires over after a storming run. Image: Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan fires over after a storming run. Image: Shutterstock

The Dundee man also got three shots in on goal, the most of any player in dark blue apart from Josh Mulligan.

The only sub made by Docherty across the 90 minutes stands out in the stats.

In his 84 minutes, Mulligan made more tackles than any other player and had the most Dundee dribbles.

Of those four dribbles, three were successful – only Kilmarnock’s Corrie Ndaba made more on the opening weekend.

Elsewhere, Malachi Boateng made more interceptions (four) than any other player on the park.

So there are plenty causes for optimism in dark blue from their Premiership opener – the final third is where improvement is needed, however.

More from Dundee FC

Killian Phillips salutes Crystal Palace fans at Selhurst Park after losing the U/21 Premier League International Cup to PSV. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee linked with move for Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips
Lyall Cameron celebrates making it 1-1. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star Lyall Cameron not satisfied with just one Premiership goal: 'I know I…
Giovanni di Stefano made his arrival in Scottish football 20 years ago. Image: DC Thomson.
Giovanni di Stefano made a spectacular entrance at Dundee FC 20 years ago
Dundee celebrate after Lyall Cameron made it 1-1. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from Motherwell draw including Luke McCowan display and was that…
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out key Lyall Cameron attribute that earned goal against…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the rain at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee 'resolve' after Motherwell point as he gives update on Antonio…
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal. Image: SNS
Dundee 1-1 Motherwell: Lyall Cameron header earns Dark Blues a point on sodden Premiership…
Dundee defender Tyler French. Image: SNS
Dundee team news: Tyler French returns to training as Tony Docherty provides updates on…
Harry Sharp is on loan at Dunfermline from Dundee. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dundee's Harry Sharp hungry for first-team football after Dunfermline loan switch
New Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: Trevor Carson can follow in footsteps of great Dundee goalkeepers

Conversation