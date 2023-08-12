Tony Docherty: Dundee must learn Premiership lessons quickly after St Mirren defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty: Dundee must learn Premiership lessons quickly after St Mirren defeat

The Dark Blues boss frustrated at lack of killer touch as Dark Blues let chances slip by in Paisley.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the touchline at St Mirren. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty has urged his young Dundee team to learn their lessons quickly after falling to defeat at St Mirren.

A poor first-half display had the Dark Blues in at the break 2-0 down with the Buddies well on top.

To add to the frustration, Zach Robinson had seen a penalty saved with the score still at 1-0.

Docherty’s side improved in the second period but only had a Josh Mulligan goal to show for their efforts as they start their Premiership return with one point from an available six.

‘Golden opportunity’

The real damage had been done in the opening 45.

Zach Robinson sees his first-half penalty saved. Image: SNS
“I’m disappointed because we didn’t start the game well. St Mirren were the better team by far in the first half,” the Dundee boss said.

“We changed shape and were unlucky not to get a point.

“I said to the boys that this league is a punishing league and if you don’t take your opportunities then it will come back to bite you. That’s what happened.

Zach Hemming saves the penalty. Image: SNS

“We had a golden opportunity, probably against the run of play, with the penalty in the first half.

“We’ve got to make sure we score that.

“Everyone misses penalties so I’m not apportioning blame but the message to the players is when we get these opportunities, like Luke McCowan’s in the second half, we’ve got to take them.”

‘Re-jig it’

Another lesson came before the break with the score 1-0 heading into first-half stoppage-time.

Dundee conceded a corner and Mikael Mandron rose highest at the front post to double his side’s advantage moments before the half-time whistle blew.

“I hate losing goals from set-plays,” Docherty added.

Mikael Mandron (No 9) heads St Mirren 2-0 in front, beating Dundee debutant Trevor Carson. Image: SNS

“And there’s two minutes to go, let’s get in at 1-0. We’ve not been great but we can get together and re-jig it.

“That is a frustration for me and the players are aware of it as well.

“Go in at 1-0 and we have a real chance, 2-0 and it’s more difficult.”

Learn quickly

Dundee have a break with the League Cup knockouts taking place next weekend, with a home clash against Hearts in a fortnight’s time.

And there are lessons to learn before taking on the Jambos.

Docherty added: “We are a newly-promoted team so we need to learn quick.

St Mirren go 1-0 up. Image: SNS
“In both games we’ve played I think we’ve merited more than we’ve got.

“I think the positive to take from the first two games is we are good enough.

“We should have taken at least a point today. But we’ve not so we have to learn from it.

“It’s important we learn these lessons quick.

“And when these opportunities do present themselves, we take them.”

