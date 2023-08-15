LEE WILKIE: Dundee must become fast learners to keep up with Premiership ‘lessons’

They say people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

If that’s right, then as someone who missed the odd penalty during my career, I should really keep my mouth shut about Zach Robinson’s spot kick in Paisley at the weekend.

The problem with that is, it would make for a pretty boring column.

So, having stepped outside my glass house, I have to say that was a really poor penalty.

And the way the game panned out makes it feel even worse.

When the referee pointed to the spot, it felt like a bit of a gift for Dundee.

St Mirren were already 1-0 up and had been looking dangerous and peppering them with crosses.

Here was a chance – out of pretty much nothing – for the Dark Blues to draw level and up steps Robinson.

It was a time to make sure, to pick a corner and get his foot through the ball.

Instead he side-footed it a yard off-centre, straight at the St Mirren keeper’s mid-section.

It was a real let down.

And that’s what manager Tony Docherty was getting at after the game when he talked about Dundee needing to learn lessons quickly in the Premiership.

Every game at this level is full of these lessons, if you put yourself in the position to be confronted with them.

On this occasion, the lesson is, when you’re handed a golden opportunity to score, you better make damn sure you take it.

Because if you don’t, it’s highly likely – certainly more likely than in the Championship – your opposition will make you pay.

Dundee weren’t at their best in the first half in Paisley and, after missing the penalty, went in at half-time 2-0 down.

The manager made a tactical tweak during the break and his team turned in an improved performance in the second half.

They controlled the flanks better, looked a more cohesive unit and pulled a deserved goal back.

That all makes me think that, while Saturday was frustrating, Dundee have got it in them to have a decent season.

Learning those lessons – and quickly – could be key.