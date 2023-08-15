LEE WILKIE: Dundee must become fast learners to keep up with Premiership ‘lessons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee must become fast learners to keep up with Premiership ‘lessons’

Dee boss Tony Docherty wants his players to be alert to the Premiership's many learning opportunities.

Zach Robinson
Zach Robinson saw a first-half penalty saved at St Mirren. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

They say people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

If that’s right, then as someone who missed the odd penalty during my career, I should really keep my mouth shut about Zach Robinson’s spot kick in Paisley at the weekend.

The problem with that is, it would make for a pretty boring column.

So, having stepped outside my glass house, I have to say that was a really poor penalty.

And the way the game panned out makes it feel even worse.

When the referee pointed to the spot, it felt like a bit of a gift for Dundee.

St Mirren were already 1-0 up and had been looking dangerous and peppering them with crosses.

Here was a chance – out of pretty much nothing – for the Dark Blues to draw level and up steps Robinson.

It was a time to make sure, to pick a corner and get his foot through the ball.

Instead he side-footed it a yard off-centre, straight at the St Mirren keeper’s mid-section.

It was a real let down.

And that’s what manager Tony Docherty was getting at after the game when he talked about Dundee needing to learn lessons quickly in the Premiership.

Every game at this level is full of these lessons, if you put yourself in the position to be confronted with them.

On this occasion, the lesson is, when you’re handed a golden opportunity to score, you better make damn sure you take it.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the dugout at St Mirren. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the dugout at St Mirren. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Because if you don’t, it’s highly likely – certainly more likely than in the Championship – your opposition will make you pay.

Dundee weren’t at their best in the first half in Paisley and, after missing the penalty, went in at half-time 2-0 down.

The manager made a tactical tweak during the break and his team turned in an improved performance in the second half.

They controlled the flanks better, looked a more cohesive unit and pulled a deserved goal back.

That all makes me think that, while Saturday was frustrating, Dundee have got it in them to have a decent season.

Learning those lessons – and quickly – could be key.

