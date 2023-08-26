Dundee fear no one insists Malachi Boateng as Dark Blues plot route to points against Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee fear no one insists Malachi Boateng as Dark Blues plot route to points against Hearts

The Jambos come to Dens Park on Sunday with three Premiership points on the line.

By George Cran
Dundee's Malachi Boateng. Image: David Young
Dundee fear no one says Malachi Boateng as the Dark Blues plot a way to three points against Hearts on Sunday.

The young central midfielder has made a real impact in his short time in Scottish football, impressing for Queen’s Park last season in the Championship and now taking on the top flight.

Before joining the Dark Blues, Boateng had been taking the field with the likes of Odsonne Edouard, Jordan Ayew, Marc Guehi and Will Hughes in the summer.

And he’s continued to show his fearless nature in the Premiership, playing 90 minutes in Dundee’s last five matches.

“The step up has been good – I feel it’s the level I’m ready for,” Boateng said.

Malachi Boateng in action for Queen's Park against Dundee's Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS
“That’s why I made the move here and I’m glad the gaffer has shown faith in me.

“The biggest difference I’ve seen is the tempo is a bit sharper.

“The Championship is good but in the top division it’s a touch sharper. I think I can cope with that.

“That’s the main difference but I enjoy that kind of challenge.

“It’s the main reason I came here, I just want to showcase my skills.”

‘Bagful of quality’

He’s also joined a team he feels can start to showcase the ability to pick up points in the Premiership.

One that pipped his Queen’s Park side to the Championship title on a dramatic final day.

The Dark Blues take on Hearts tomorrow after picking up one point from their opening two games against Motherwell and St Mirren.

And Boateng feels it’s only a matter of time before they add to that.

Boateng takes on Motherwell. Image: SNS
“There is a bagful of quality in our dressing-room,” he added.

“That’s why I’ve felt so confident going into this season because we’ve got good players who can produce.

“We don’t fear anyone and that’s a good mentality to have.

“We have a mixture of players who have played at this level and players who are young and coming through.

“That marries well with doing well in the Premiership.

“We need to showcase that and be confident we can beat teams.”

‘Ready’

Dundee have had two weeks to figure out how they can beat Hearts this weekend.

But Boateng says the focus hasn’t been on stopping the opposition dangermen.

Dundee face Hearts at Dens Park on Sunday for the first time since 2021.

Rather, how the Dark Blues can impose themselves on the game.

“We’ve been focusing on ourselves, to be honest,” he added.

“We do look at the opposition and know how tough Hearts will be.

“We show them respect but we’re really concentrating on what we can do to hurt them.

“Let’s play our game and try to get some points on the board.

“We’re ready for Sunday.”

Conversation