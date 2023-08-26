Dundee confirm capture of Motherwell’s Ricki Lamie – defender in contention to face Hearts on Sunday

Ricki Lamie’s move to Dundee from Motherwell has been confirmed.

The central defender has joined the Dark Blues on a season-long loan after falling out of favour at Fir Park.

Lamie can expect a mixed response from Dundee fans after the 30-year-old ripped up a pre-contract agreement to join the club in 2022 to remain at Motherwell.

That was agreed when James McPake was in charge at Dens Park – now three managers later, Lamie is finally a Dee.

‘Help us greatly’

Dundee boss Tony Docherty told the club website: “His hunger really stood out to me along with his attitude because as I’ve said before it’s so important to bring in the right type of player to the club.

“He’s at a great age, he feels in his physical prime and wants to get his career back on track and was desperate to come and join us.

“He knows the Premiership inside out which will help us greatly in that left-sided position in defence.

“He is a real competitor, has a good left foot, is a good user of the ball, is very confident in both boxes and has experience in abundance.”

‘Obvious lure’

He trained with his new team-mates this morning and will be available for tomorrow’s home clash with Hearts.

Lamie said: “It feels great to get signed up and get things done.

“The obvious lure is the size of the club and the fan base. The conversations I had with the manager were a big factor as well.

“He instilled confidence and the belief I needed to come and do well. The club seems to be in a really good place and the squad looks healthy.

“There’s a good blend of experience and some exciting young players in the team and hopefully that can stand us in good stead to have a successful season.”

Lamie has played just once for Motherwell this season, a 3-3 draw away to League One Queen of the South where the defender was sent off late on in contentious circumstances.