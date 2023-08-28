4 Dundee talking points from Hearts victory

Dundee are up and running as a Premiership team under Tony Docherty.

It feels like it’s taken some time for the first victory to come but just three games in, the first three points are on the board.

Four points in total is a decent haul with a strong start at Dens Park a major positive.

This, though, was their toughest test – Motherwell and St Mirren are no mugs but there is real, real quality in that Hearts team.

They came through with flying colours, a gutsy display keeping the Jambos out.

And a wonderful finish to earn a crucial victory.

So what did we learn from the 1-0 win?

Luke McCowan

Sunday’s Man of the Match wasn’t due to start but for ‘human error’ as Tony Docherty put it.

Josh Mulligan was planned to begin the game in central midfield but McCowan’s name was in his place.

As far as wrong selections go, McCowan is a pretty good one to pick. And so it proved.

From the off, he was busy and industrious in the middle of the park, a position fairly new to the former Ayr United man – normally a winger, McCowan has also played wing-back this term.

He has had some moments to savour in his Dens Park career already but this strike was right up there with the best.

Looking up from 30 yards without much on, McCowan chipped a perfect lob over the head of the despairing Zander Clark and into the top corner.

It was a wonderful goal worthy of winning any game.

And he more than deserved his Man of the Match award.

Win on the board

There hadn’t been much wrong for the Dark Blues in their first two Premiership matches.

But that key first win still eluded them.

Now that particular monkey is off the back, pressure is lifted somewhat. Look back two years ago and it took until mid-October for Dundee to register their first Premiership victory.

This is a different team, of course, and they are showing that with each passing week.

This crucial win also came against one of the strongest sides in the country.

The confidence the Dark Blues will take from Sundays 1-0 victory can’t be underestimated – if they can deservedly beat Hearts, why should they fear the rest of the Premiership?

Clean sheet

McCowan’s tremendous goal gave his side the opportunity to win.

However, it’s the defensive work that really earned this three points.

Hearts had real quality on the pitch, particularly in the second half, had plenty of possession and got into some dangerous positions.

However, that Trevor Carson only had one real save to make speaks volumes of the players in front of him.

Blocks, blocks and more blocks, there was no getting through this team.

Joe Shaughnessy led the way as captain but Jordan McGhee put in his best central defensive performance for some time alongside him.

Owen Beck had it tough against St Mirren but responded and then some, showing he’s not only good on the ball.

And Cammy Kerr was impressive too. From the very first tackle it was clear he was out to prove he deserved a place in this team.

First half was excellent, then came some tough moments against Alex Lowry – who was excellent – but the reaction typified the Dundee diehard’s career and he came out on top in that battle in the end.

A team effort, all did their jobs well, but the backline deserves immense credit.

Transfers

Fourteen signings have already come through the door (if you include Jon McCracken, who has already left).

We saw a cameo appearance for Mo Sylla, a strong one at that, while Ricki Lamie took his place on the bench.

But more are wanted by Docherty – another two could be through the door by Friday night, if the Dens boss gets his way.

And maybe some going out.

It’s been a busy old summer at Dens Park but it’s not done yet.