4 Dundee talking points from Hearts victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points from Hearts victory

Courier Sport examines the 1-0 win as Luke McCowan's second-half special earned all three points for the Dark Blues.

Luke McCowan celebrates his winner against Hearts. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan celebrates his winner against Hearts. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee are up and running as a Premiership team under Tony Docherty.

It feels like it’s taken some time for the first victory to come but just three games in, the first three points are on the board.

Four points in total is a decent haul with a strong start at Dens Park a major positive.

This, though, was their toughest test – Motherwell and St Mirren are no mugs but there is real, real quality in that Hearts team.

They came through with flying colours, a gutsy display keeping the Jambos out.

And a wonderful finish to earn a crucial victory.

So what did we learn from the 1-0 win?

Luke McCowan

McCowan sees his long-range lob find the top corner. Image: SNS
McCowan sees his long-range lob find the top corner. Image: SNS

Sunday’s Man of the Match wasn’t due to start but for ‘human error’ as Tony Docherty put it.

Josh Mulligan was planned to begin the game in central midfield but McCowan’s name was in his place.

As far as wrong selections go, McCowan is a pretty good one to pick. And so it proved.

From the off, he was busy and industrious in the middle of the park, a position fairly new to the former Ayr United man – normally a winger, McCowan has also played wing-back this term.

He has had some moments to savour in his Dens Park career already but this strike was right up there with the best.

McCowan celebrates. Image: SNS
McCowan celebrates. Image: SNS

Looking up from 30 yards without much on, McCowan chipped a perfect lob over the head of the despairing Zander Clark and into the top corner.

It was a wonderful goal worthy of winning any game.

And he more than deserved his Man of the Match award.

Win on the board

There hadn’t been much wrong for the Dark Blues in their first two Premiership matches.

But that key first win still eluded them.

Now that particular monkey is off the back, pressure is lifted somewhat. Look back two years ago and it took until mid-October for Dundee to register their first Premiership victory.

Zach Robinson is denied by Zander Clark. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Zach Robinson is denied by Zander Clark. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

This is a different team, of course, and they are showing that with each passing week.

This crucial win also came against one of the strongest sides in the country.

The confidence the Dark Blues will take from Sundays 1-0 victory can’t be underestimated – if they can deservedly beat Hearts, why should they fear the rest of the Premiership?

Clean sheet

McCowan’s tremendous goal gave his side the opportunity to win.

However, it’s the defensive work that really earned this three points.

Hearts had real quality on the pitch, particularly in the second half, had plenty of possession and got into some dangerous positions.

However, that Trevor Carson only had one real save to make speaks volumes of the players in front of him.

Dundee team up to deny Liam Boyce. Image: SNS
Dundee team up to deny Liam Boyce. Image: SNS

Blocks, blocks and more blocks, there was no getting through this team.

Joe Shaughnessy led the way as captain but Jordan McGhee put in his best central defensive performance for some time alongside him.

Owen Beck had it tough against St Mirren but responded and then some, showing he’s not only good on the ball.

And Cammy Kerr was impressive too. From the very first tackle it was clear he was out to prove he deserved a place in this team.

Cammy Kerr wins the ball back for his team. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr wins the ball back for his team. Image: SNS

First half was excellent, then came some tough moments against Alex Lowry – who was excellent – but the reaction typified the Dundee diehard’s career and he came out on top in that battle in the end.

A team effort, all did their jobs well, but the backline deserves immense credit.

Transfers

Fourteen signings have already come through the door (if you include Jon McCracken, who has already left).

Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee beat Hearts. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty wants more additions. Image: SNS

We saw a cameo appearance for Mo Sylla, a strong one at that, while Ricki Lamie took his place on the bench.

But more are wanted by Docherty – another two could be through the door by Friday night, if the Dens boss gets his way.

And maybe some going out.

It’s been a busy old summer at Dens Park but it’s not done yet.

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee beat Hearts. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty lifts lid on Hearts teamsheet error, Luke McCowan's stunning strike…
Luke McCowan and Alex Lowry go for the ball as Dundee hosted Hearts. Image: SNS
Dundee 1-0 Hearts: Stunning Luke McCowan lob earns Dark Blues first Premiership victory of…
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney.
Scott Tiffoney desperate to show Dundee worth as Hearts come to town
Former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak is attracting Dunfermline's interest. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jakubiak spotted at Fife derby amid Dunfermline Athletic interest
Ricki Lamie has joined Dundee. Image: SNS
Dundee confirm capture of Motherwell's Ricki Lamie - defender in contention to face Hearts…
Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie could make a loan move to Dundee.
Dundee set to snap up Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie on loan
Dundee's Malachi Boateng. Image: David Young
Dundee fear no one insists Malachi Boateng as Dark Blues plot route to points…
Mo Sylla has joined Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee bolster midfield options with capture of 'physical' Mo Sylla from Hartlepool
Mathew Cudjoe takes the acclaim of fans at Tannadice.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and Mathew Cudjoe in 'delicate dance' over possible new contract
Euan Mutale playing for Dundee FC at Brechin City FC
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon eyes up further firepower as Dundee loan striker Euan Mutale…

Conversation