Dundee bring in Wales U/21 midfielder Ryan Howley after Max Anderson departure

The Coventry City man has joined the Dark Blues on a season-long loan deal.

By George Cran
Coventry City's Ryan Howley has signed for Dundee on loan. Image: PA
Coventry City's Ryan Howley has signed for Dundee on loan. Image: PA

Dundee have made their 15th signing of the summer after sealing a loan deal for Coventry City’s Ryan Howley.

Dens boss Tony Docherty has been very busy in the transfer market and wasted no time in filling the void left by Max Anderson’s departure to Inverness.

A new midfield man in the shape of Wales U/21 international Howley has arrived on a season-long loan.

Howley takes on Forest Green in pre-season. Image: Shutterstock
Howley takes on Forest Green in pre-season. Image: Shutterstock

Howley is short of first-team experience but won the Championship Apprentice of the Season award for 2021/22, an award for U/18s only.

He has played just eight times for last season’s defeated play-off finalists Coventry City.

Five of those appearances came last term with two starts in the English Championship, a 4-0 win at Huddersfield and a 1-1 draw at home to Hull City in March.

The 19-year-old has made one appearance this season, starting for the Sky Blues in a cup defeat at League Two AFC Wimbledon.

Howley has been capped at U/19 and U/21 level for Wales and was a team-mate of current Dee Owen Beck as he made his U/21 debut last September.

‘Physicality’

Tony Docherty told the club website: “Ryan is a player that we as a recruitment team have been monitoring very closely over the summer and he is one that has always been on the radar for us.

“However, we could only act when his parent club came to the decision that they were going to allow him to go out on loan and as soon as we became aware of that we acted.

 

“He is one that extremely excites me and one I’ve really been hoping to get in the door, and I’m just delighted that he has chosen to come to Dundee Football Club.”

‘Now is the right time’

After signing, Howley said: “I spoke to the gaffer last week, we had a great chat and he convinced me that Dundee was the right place for me.

“He was extremely positive and spoke about how the club can develop me and how I can help the squad as well.

“I’ve played games for Coventry and been on the bench for them too and now is the right time for me to get more consistent game time and that’s why I have made the move.”

