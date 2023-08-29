Two ex-Dundee strikers go IN GOAL in same game – and both immediately concede

Goalkeeping chaos in the National League at the weekend had a distinct Dundee feel to it after two ex-Dee strikers took turns in goal.

Aldershot Town found themselves reduced to 10 men after 34 minutes when Jordi van Stappershoef was sent off.

Without a goalkeeper on the bench, Shots manager Tommy Widdrington stuck the gloves on No 9 Lorent Tolaj.

Tolaj was signed on loan by Gary Bowyer from Brighton last January but suffered an injury-hit time at Dens Park.

He played just three times for the Dark Blues, finding the net with a penalty in a Challenge Cup shootout.

The Swiss U/19 striker was subsequently released by Brighton in the summer and was snapped up by National League side Aldershot.

However, he wasn’t signed for his goalkeeping skills.

His first task as Aldershot’s emergency goalkeeper was to pick the ball out of the net – former Aberdeen and Ayr forward Chris Maguire curled the free-kick in to open the scoring.

Wild scenes in the National League! 🤯 Aldershot's goalkeeper Jordi Van Stappershoef received a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity and outfield player Lorent Tolaj went between the sticks 🧤 His first action was to pick the ball out of the net 🫣 pic.twitter.com/ew0SfnBOVs — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 28, 2023

Tolaj would then concede again in the 64th minute before the story took another twist, with yet another Dundee connection.

Kwame Thomas

Tolaj was being sent up front for the rest of the game and his replacement was a Dens Park team-mate of his last term.

Kwame Thomas was in goal now – and immediately conceded as well.

Thomas was also signed on loan by Bowyer at Dundee but played a far more pivotal role in their Championship success than Tolaj – a late brace against Morton a highlight of his time in dark blue.

Now, though, he’s in the National League with Aldershot, having left Sutton United in the summer.

But he wasn’t able to stop Eastleigh making it 3-0 within seconds of his arrival off the bench with Enzio Boldewijn finishing with ease.

Like deja vu 😳 Step-in keeper Lorent Tolaj is sent up front with Kwame Thomas coming on to put on the gloves for Aldershot. Like Tolaj, Thomas' first action was to get the ball out of the net… 😩 pic.twitter.com/U7E4iP8CtZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 28, 2023

Thomas would see out the game without further concession and demonstrated some goalkeeping skills, as the video below shows.

However, both he and Tolaj will prefer to be back at the other end of the park next time out.

Aldershot find themselves in 14th place with seven points from six games.