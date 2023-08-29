Two ex-Dundee strikers go IN GOAL in same game – and both immediately concede

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Two ex-Dundee strikers go IN GOAL in same game – and both immediately concede

A red card for Aldershot's No 1 left them without a recognised goalkeeper.

By George Cran
Former Dundee striker Kwame Thomas goes in goal for Aldershot.
Former Dundee striker Kwame Thomas goes in goal for Aldershot. Image: TNT Sports.

Goalkeeping chaos in the National League at the weekend had a distinct Dundee feel to it after two ex-Dee strikers took turns in goal.

Aldershot Town found themselves reduced to 10 men after 34 minutes when Jordi van Stappershoef was sent off.

Without a goalkeeper on the bench, Shots manager Tommy Widdrington stuck the gloves on No 9 Lorent Tolaj.

Lorent Tolaj played just three times for Dundee last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Tolaj was signed on loan by Gary Bowyer from Brighton last January but suffered an injury-hit time at Dens Park.

He played just three times for the Dark Blues, finding the net with a penalty in a Challenge Cup shootout.

The Swiss U/19 striker was subsequently released by Brighton in the summer and was snapped up by National League side Aldershot.

However, he wasn’t signed for his goalkeeping skills.

His first task as Aldershot’s emergency goalkeeper was to pick the ball out of the net – former Aberdeen and Ayr forward Chris Maguire curled the free-kick in to open the scoring.

Tolaj would then concede again in the 64th minute before the story took another twist, with yet another Dundee connection.

Kwame Thomas

Tolaj was being sent up front for the rest of the game and his replacement was a Dens Park team-mate of his last term.

Kwame Thomas was in goal now – and immediately conceded as well.

Kwame Thomas celebrates his first goal for Dundee.
Kwame Thomas celebrates his first goal for Dundee. Image: SNS.

Thomas was also signed on loan by Bowyer at Dundee but played a far more pivotal role in their Championship success than Tolaj – a late brace against Morton a highlight of his time in dark blue.

Now, though, he’s in the National League with Aldershot, having left Sutton United in the summer.

But he wasn’t able to stop Eastleigh making it 3-0 within seconds of his arrival off the bench with Enzio Boldewijn finishing with ease.

Thomas would see out the game without further concession and demonstrated some goalkeeping skills, as the video below shows.

However, both he and Tolaj will prefer to be back at the other end of the park next time out.

Aldershot find themselves in 14th place with seven points from six games.

 

Conversation