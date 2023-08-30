GEORGE CRAN: Victory makes a very positive start for Dundee on Premiership return – but what is missing?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Victory makes a very positive start for Dundee on Premiership return – but what is missing?

The Dark Blues have picked up four points from their first three games under Tony Docherty.

Zach Robinson
Dundee striker Zach Robinson. Image: SNS
By George Cran

First Premiership win ticked off.

First three points under new manager Tony Docherty ticked off.

First Premiership clean sheet ticked off.

First home win ticked off.

First goal of the season for Luke McCowan ticked off.

First clean sheet for Trevor Carson ticked off.

Sunday’s 1-0 win over Hearts has given Dundee plenty to be happy about.

But what’s next on the list needing to be ticked off?

Goals.

Goals from strikers.

And maybe a penalty actually scored, if we’re being greedy.

Goals

But scoring more goals has to be the next mountain to climb for Docherty and his side.

We’re now seven matches into the season and Dundee’s record is pretty decent – four wins, two defeats and a draw.

Not bad.

But in only one of those games have the Dark Blues scored more than once.

Amadou Bakayoko on Dundee debut against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko is yet to score for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

That was against Dumbarton in the Viaplay Cup.

Look back a bit further and the pattern continues.

You can’t usually make many conclusions from pre-season games but the last two before the competitive stuff kicked off also saw Dundee fail to score more than one.

So it’s been a bit of a theme developing for the Dark Blues.

Defence

When your defence performs as well as it did on Sunday, that doesn’t matter so much.

One goal will do you.

And Dundee’s defence has been pretty good all season under Docherty.

The first half at St Mirren is the only time they’ve looked like a newly-promoted team.

Dundee go 2-0 down at St Mirren. Image: SNS
Dundee go 2-0 down at St Mirren. Image: SNS

Otherwise, it’s been pretty solid displays against very solid Premiership outfits in the Buddies, Motherwell and Hearts.

Compare the defence to their last top-flight campaign and the Dark Blues are in a far better place – they’d conceded 10 already after three games, though that included a 6-0 tanking at Celtic.

This season it’s a far more manageable three.

However, that team did still score more goals than the current one with four in their first three.

Strikers

This season Dundee fans have only been able to celebrate three goals, not including the times VAR plays spoilsport.

And that’s where they’ll have to improve if they want to start moving up the table.

They had the chances against Hearts – Zach Robinson will feel he should have scored that header to make it 2-0.

Zach Robinson sees his header saved by Zander Clark. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Zach Robinson sees his header saved by Zander Clark. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

But it’s not quite happening for the front two at the moment.

Amadou Bakayoko looked very good against Inverness but less so in the Premiership and is yet to really have a decent chance/effort on goal.

Robinson is top scorer this season for the Dark Blues with three goals but is yet to find the net in the Premiership.

All three goals have come from midfield.

Dundee need more from their frontmen – Diego Pineda was injured at the weekend while Zak Rudden has been used sparingly.

The defence is working well – add a potent attack and Dundee will be cooking.

Conversation