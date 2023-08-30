GEORGE CRAN: Victory makes a very positive start for Dundee on Premiership return – but what is missing?

First Premiership win ticked off.

First three points under new manager Tony Docherty ticked off.

First Premiership clean sheet ticked off.

First home win ticked off.

First goal of the season for Luke McCowan ticked off.

First clean sheet for Trevor Carson ticked off.

Sunday’s 1-0 win over Hearts has given Dundee plenty to be happy about.

But what’s next on the list needing to be ticked off?

Goals.

Goals from strikers.

And maybe a penalty actually scored, if we’re being greedy.

Goals

But scoring more goals has to be the next mountain to climb for Docherty and his side.

We’re now seven matches into the season and Dundee’s record is pretty decent – four wins, two defeats and a draw.

Not bad.

But in only one of those games have the Dark Blues scored more than once.

That was against Dumbarton in the Viaplay Cup.

Look back a bit further and the pattern continues.

You can’t usually make many conclusions from pre-season games but the last two before the competitive stuff kicked off also saw Dundee fail to score more than one.

So it’s been a bit of a theme developing for the Dark Blues.

Defence

When your defence performs as well as it did on Sunday, that doesn’t matter so much.

One goal will do you.

And Dundee’s defence has been pretty good all season under Docherty.

The first half at St Mirren is the only time they’ve looked like a newly-promoted team.

Otherwise, it’s been pretty solid displays against very solid Premiership outfits in the Buddies, Motherwell and Hearts.

Compare the defence to their last top-flight campaign and the Dark Blues are in a far better place – they’d conceded 10 already after three games, though that included a 6-0 tanking at Celtic.

This season it’s a far more manageable three.

However, that team did still score more goals than the current one with four in their first three.

Strikers

This season Dundee fans have only been able to celebrate three goals, not including the times VAR plays spoilsport.

And that’s where they’ll have to improve if they want to start moving up the table.

They had the chances against Hearts – Zach Robinson will feel he should have scored that header to make it 2-0.

But it’s not quite happening for the front two at the moment.

Amadou Bakayoko looked very good against Inverness but less so in the Premiership and is yet to really have a decent chance/effort on goal.

Robinson is top scorer this season for the Dark Blues with three goals but is yet to find the net in the Premiership.

All three goals have come from midfield.

Dundee need more from their frontmen – Diego Pineda was injured at the weekend while Zak Rudden has been used sparingly.

The defence is working well – add a potent attack and Dundee will be cooking.