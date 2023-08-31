Dundee boss Tony Docherty says ‘never say never’ on further signings as he assures Max Anderson his time at Dens Park is not over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty says ‘never say never’ on further signings as he assures Max Anderson his time at Dens Park is not over

Docherty also reveals key attribute for new midfield men Mo Sylla and Ryan Howley.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Tony Docherty says the sub-par first-half at St Mirren taught him his Dundee squad needed to improve in one key area.

And that’s an area he’s moved to strengthen over the past week.

The Dark Blues added experienced defender Ricki Lamie to their ranks to help out at the back.

However, he wanted more power in the centre of the park.

And that’s where Mo Sylla and Ryan Howley come in.

“Looking at the squad we are building we identified areas where we could get better,” the Dens gaffer said.

Mo Sylla made his debut off the bench. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Mo Sylla made his debut off the bench against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I think that was probably apparent from the first half against St Mirren.

“We needed to have a look at a bit more physicality.

“A bit more experience as well so with that in mind we brought in Mo Sylla and Ricki Lamie.

“Ryan was always one we had on our radar so we are really happy to pounce when he became available.”

Ryan Howley

Not much is known about Coventry City youngster Howley with only eight senior appearances to his name.

However, Docherty is delighted to add the teenager to his options and says he will add yet more physicality along with Sylla.

“He’s a really talented player,” the Dundee boss added.

“He’s only 19 years old and you wouldn’t know to look at him, he’s really athletic and physical. A good footballer.

“A midfielder who can fill in at centre-back but we see him as a strong, powerful midfielder who will really compliment what we’ve already got in that area.

“He’s already made a huge impression in just two days’ training with the squad.

“You can tell by the players’ reaction to him that we have a good one in the building.”

‘Never say never’

The key question now is whether there will be signing No 16 before the deadline shuts on Friday night.

“Never say never but I’m really happy with the squad I’ve got,” Docherty said.

“I’d like to thank John Nelms and the club for their support.

“I think we’ve recruited well but that’ll only be there to be seen if we put in performances and pick up results to reflect that.”

Max Anderson

In terms of outgoings, Docherty confirmed there is nothing imminent with just two days to go of the summer window.

The arrival of Howley saw Max Anderson heading out on loan to Championship side Inverness.

Docherty, though, was keen to stress it’s not the end of his time at Dens Park.

“Max just needs game time and I couldn’t guarantee that,” the Dark Blues boss explained.

Max Anderson has joined Inverness on loan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Max Anderson has joined Inverness on loan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“He is still a Dundee player but he’s going out on loan to get experience. Hopefully he gets that experience and comes back a better player, a more rounded player.

“I think he’ll get that at a good club in the Championship.

“As a young player getting game time is the most important thing.

“Max is a brilliant boy and I’m sure he’ll do well there and come back a better player.

“He’s someone I regard very highly. He came in to see me and I agreed that the best thing for him was to go and get as much game time as he can.

“He’d been a little frustrated over the last couple of seasons and didn’t want that type of season again.

“So we both agreed to get him game time and it was about picking the right club.

“But he’s still a Dundee player, that’s important for Max to know.”

