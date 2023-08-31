Dundee boss Tony Docherty says ‘never say never’ on further signings as he assures Max Anderson his time at Dens Park is not over

Tony Docherty says the sub-par first-half at St Mirren taught him his Dundee squad needed to improve in one key area.

And that’s an area he’s moved to strengthen over the past week.

The Dark Blues added experienced defender Ricki Lamie to their ranks to help out at the back.

However, he wanted more power in the centre of the park.

And that’s where Mo Sylla and Ryan Howley come in.

“Looking at the squad we are building we identified areas where we could get better,” the Dens gaffer said.

“I think that was probably apparent from the first half against St Mirren.

“We needed to have a look at a bit more physicality.

“A bit more experience as well so with that in mind we brought in Mo Sylla and Ricki Lamie.

“Ryan was always one we had on our radar so we are really happy to pounce when he became available.”

Ryan Howley

Not much is known about Coventry City youngster Howley with only eight senior appearances to his name.

However, Docherty is delighted to add the teenager to his options and says he will add yet more physicality along with Sylla.

“He’s a really talented player,” the Dundee boss added.

Howley becomes a Dark Blue! Dundee Football Club are thrilled to announce the signing of midfielder Ryan Howley on a season-long loan deal from Coventry City. Read the full announcement on the club website: https://t.co/LFHOrfnyrY #thedee pic.twitter.com/6saOrY2UNh — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) August 28, 2023

“He’s only 19 years old and you wouldn’t know to look at him, he’s really athletic and physical. A good footballer.

“A midfielder who can fill in at centre-back but we see him as a strong, powerful midfielder who will really compliment what we’ve already got in that area.

“He’s already made a huge impression in just two days’ training with the squad.

“You can tell by the players’ reaction to him that we have a good one in the building.”

‘Never say never’

The key question now is whether there will be signing No 16 before the deadline shuts on Friday night.

“Never say never but I’m really happy with the squad I’ve got,” Docherty said.

“I’d like to thank John Nelms and the club for their support.

“I think we’ve recruited well but that’ll only be there to be seen if we put in performances and pick up results to reflect that.”

Max Anderson

In terms of outgoings, Docherty confirmed there is nothing imminent with just two days to go of the summer window.

The arrival of Howley saw Max Anderson heading out on loan to Championship side Inverness.

Docherty, though, was keen to stress it’s not the end of his time at Dens Park.

“Max just needs game time and I couldn’t guarantee that,” the Dark Blues boss explained.

“He is still a Dundee player but he’s going out on loan to get experience. Hopefully he gets that experience and comes back a better player, a more rounded player.

“I think he’ll get that at a good club in the Championship.

“As a young player getting game time is the most important thing.

“Max is a brilliant boy and I’m sure he’ll do well there and come back a better player.

“He’s someone I regard very highly. He came in to see me and I agreed that the best thing for him was to go and get as much game time as he can.

“He’d been a little frustrated over the last couple of seasons and didn’t want that type of season again.

“So we both agreed to get him game time and it was about picking the right club.

“But he’s still a Dundee player, that’s important for Max to know.”