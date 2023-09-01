Dundee complete loan deal for ‘tricky winger’ Marcel Lewis from Burnley after Charlie Adam recommendation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee complete loan deal for ‘tricky winger’ Marcel Lewis from Burnley after Charlie Adam recommendation

The former Chelsea kid becomes the Dark Blues' 15th summer signing.

By George Cran
Dundee have signed Marcel Lewis on loan from Burnley. Image: PA.
Dundee have completed the loan signing of Burnley youngster Marcel Lewis.

The 21-year-old becomes the 15th arrival at Dens Park this summer and will bolster Tony Docherty’s attacking options.

Lewis was recommended to the Dark Blues by former club captain Charlie Adam, now youth coach and loans manager at at Turf Moor.

Dens boss Docherty told the club website: “Marcel is a young player that was brought to our attention, he has been at Chelsea and spent time in Belgium.

“He is a very productive attacking player who likes to drive at defenders. He is also a technically gifted footballer, who has real ability on the ball and will help us be creative in that final third.

Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam. Image: SNS
“He has been recommended by Jody Morris and Charlie Adam as an extremely creative player and has been brought in to enhance an already strong squad.

“Marcel gives us another young hungry player who wants to impress and prove himself in this league and I am delighted we have been able to bring him in.”

Background

A former star of the Chelsea academy system, Lewis is in need of first-team experience with only five senior appearances to his name.

Despite that, he has had a busy career to date.

He was called up to the England U/20 squad while at Stamford Bridge and won the FA Youth Cup in 2017/18, finishing top scorer in the competition.

Marcel Lewis on the ball for Chelsea U/23s. Image: Shutterstock
However, he never made a first-team appearance for the Blues.

In 2021 he moved to Belgium to join upwardly-mobile side Union Saint-Gilloise.

Lewis would return to England to play three times on loan for Accrington Stanley in English League One before signing for Burnley last summer.

He is yet to feature for Vincent Kompany’s side and has been sent out on loan to garner first-team experience.

Charlie Adam phonecall

Lewis told the Dundee website: “I’m delighted to be here at Dundee and I am really looking forward to getting started.

“I had my first training session today and met everyone and it’s a great group and I am excited to get started.

“Charlie Adam at Burnley gave me a phone and said I was coming up to Dundee which I was over the moon about.

“Charlie told me that the club is a great place to be with great players and a really good set-up.”

He has signed a loan deal until January at Dens Park.

Described as a “tricky winger” on the Burnley website, Lewis played off the left flank and up front while at Accrington.

He was often used in a central position for Chelsea U/23s and will provide Dundee with a versatile attacking option.

