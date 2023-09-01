Dundee complete loan deal for ‘tricky winger’ Marcel Lewis from Burnley after Charlie Adam recommendation

Dundee have completed the loan signing of Burnley youngster Marcel Lewis.

The 21-year-old becomes the 15th arrival at Dens Park this summer and will bolster Tony Docherty’s attacking options.

Lewis was recommended to the Dark Blues by former club captain Charlie Adam, now youth coach and loans manager at at Turf Moor.

Dens boss Docherty told the club website: “Marcel is a young player that was brought to our attention, he has been at Chelsea and spent time in Belgium.

“He is a very productive attacking player who likes to drive at defenders. He is also a technically gifted footballer, who has real ability on the ball and will help us be creative in that final third.

“He has been recommended by Jody Morris and Charlie Adam as an extremely creative player and has been brought in to enhance an already strong squad.

“Marcel gives us another young hungry player who wants to impress and prove himself in this league and I am delighted we have been able to bring him in.”

Background

A former star of the Chelsea academy system, Lewis is in need of first-team experience with only five senior appearances to his name.

Despite that, he has had a busy career to date.

He was called up to the England U/20 squad while at Stamford Bridge and won the FA Youth Cup in 2017/18, finishing top scorer in the competition.

However, he never made a first-team appearance for the Blues.

In 2021 he moved to Belgium to join upwardly-mobile side Union Saint-Gilloise.

Lewis would return to England to play three times on loan for Accrington Stanley in English League One before signing for Burnley last summer.

He is yet to feature for Vincent Kompany’s side and has been sent out on loan to garner first-team experience.

Charlie Adam phonecall

Lewis told the Dundee website: “I’m delighted to be here at Dundee and I am really looking forward to getting started.

“I had my first training session today and met everyone and it’s a great group and I am excited to get started.

“Charlie Adam at Burnley gave me a phone and said I was coming up to Dundee which I was over the moon about.

“Charlie told me that the club is a great place to be with great players and a really good set-up.”

He has signed a loan deal until January at Dens Park.

Described as a “tricky winger” on the Burnley website, Lewis played off the left flank and up front while at Accrington.

He was often used in a central position for Chelsea U/23s and will provide Dundee with a versatile attacking option.