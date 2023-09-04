Dundee new boy Ricki Lamie says St Johnstone draw felt like a defeat as he admits Dee naivety

Dundee new boy Ricki Lamie admits Saturday’s draw at St Johnstone felt like a defeat.

His debut goal midway through the second half had the Dark Blues in control and well on top at McDiarmid Park.

However, two late goals from Max Kucheriavyi denied Lamie the ideal debut.

“We are majorly disappointed,” the defender said.

“Off the back of last week (against Hearts) and the way the game panned out, it’s one we know should’ve been maximum points.

“It’s never nice going into an international break on the back of that kind of result.

“It feels like a defeat.

“However, it’s another point on the board in the right direction. But it should’ve been more.

“My goal makes it more disappointing, personally. It’s one where it could’ve been a perfect start.”

Idea

Lamie’s Dundee debut was a long time in the making.

The 30-year-old centre-back had agreed to join the Dens Park club back in January 2022 after signing a pre-contract with the Dark Blues.

The club’s subsequent relegation at the end of the campaign, however, saw him change his mind to stay at Motherwell.

Game time at Fir Park has dried up since, though, and Lamie finally arrived at Dens Park last month.

And he insists the first 80 minutes of his debut is the kind of performance that drew him to join up with Tony Docherty’s side.

“The performance gives us an idea of what we’re capable of this season,” he added.

“What the club is trying to do was a big part of coming here. I obviously saw them on the first day of the season – and again on Sunday.

“We’ve got some terrific players, have recruited really well, there’s a really positive vibe.

“We’re trying to do the right things, there’s a good mix of experience, quality and younger players coming through.

“These are exciting times.”

‘A terrible feeling’

But the late collapse at McDiarmid Park is a lesson to be learned quickly if Dundee are to really make a mark on the Premiership this term he says.

“If we got that third goal, we were out of sight,” Lamie added.

“If you let them back in, as we did, St Johnstone start throwing bodies forward and they’re at home.

“There’s a bit of naivety from us passing up those chances we had. We let themselves get back in the game.

“Hopefully after taking this kick in the teeth, we don’t let it happen again. I think you put it in the memory bank when these things happen.

“You then don’t want that to happen again.

“It’s happened to me before, it’s a terrible feeling and you have to go the next fortnight thinking it should’ve been three points.

“For me personally and the collective, it’s definitely one for the memory bank. We don’t want to feel like that any time soon.

“You can dissect it tactically as well, there are certain things out on the pitch that we need to do like kill the game off.

“Or keep ourselves solid at the other end, not letting as many crosses into the box. Do the right things and hopefully that feeling doesn’t come round again.”