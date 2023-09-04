Dundee new boy Ricki Lamie says St Johnstone draw felt like a defeat as he admits Dee naivety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee new boy Ricki Lamie says St Johnstone draw felt like a defeat as he admits Dee naivety

The Dark Blues defender saw his perfect debut spoiled by a late leveller.

By George Cran
Ricki Lamie made his Dundee debut at St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Ricki Lamie made his Dundee debut at St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee new boy Ricki Lamie admits Saturday’s draw at St Johnstone felt like a defeat.

His debut goal midway through the second half had the Dark Blues in control and well on top at McDiarmid Park.

However, two late goals from Max Kucheriavyi denied Lamie the ideal debut.

“We are majorly disappointed,” the defender said.

“Off the back of last week (against Hearts) and the way the game panned out, it’s one we know should’ve been maximum points.

Dundee celebrate after Ricki Lamie makes it 2-0 at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Dundee celebrate after Ricki Lamie makes it 2-0 at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

“It’s never nice going into an international break on the back of that kind of result.

“It feels like a defeat.

“However, it’s another point on the board in the right direction. But it should’ve been more.

“My goal makes it more disappointing, personally. It’s one where it could’ve been a perfect start.”

Idea

Lamie’s Dundee debut was a long time in the making.

The 30-year-old centre-back had agreed to join the Dens Park club back in January 2022 after signing a pre-contract with the Dark Blues.

The club’s subsequent relegation at the end of the campaign, however, saw him change his mind to stay at Motherwell.

Game time at Fir Park has dried up since, though, and Lamie finally arrived at Dens Park last month.

Lamie powers in a second goal for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lamie powers in a second goal for Dundee FC. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

And he insists the first 80 minutes of his debut is the kind of performance that drew him to join up with Tony Docherty’s side.

“The performance gives us an idea of what we’re capable of this season,” he added.

“What the club is trying to do was a big part of coming here. I obviously saw them on the first day of the season – and again on Sunday.

“We’ve got some terrific players, have recruited really well, there’s a really positive vibe.

“We’re trying to do the right things, there’s a good mix of experience, quality and younger players coming through.

“These are exciting times.”

‘A terrible feeling’

But the late collapse at McDiarmid Park is a lesson to be learned quickly if Dundee are to really make a mark on the Premiership this term he says.

“If we got that third goal, we were out of sight,” Lamie added.

“If you let them back in, as we did, St Johnstone start throwing bodies forward and they’re at home.

St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi celebrates scoring to make it 2-2.
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi celebrates scoring to make it 2-2. Image: SNS.

“There’s a bit of naivety from us passing up those chances we had. We let themselves get back in the game.

“Hopefully after taking this kick in the teeth, we don’t let it happen again. I think you put it in the memory bank when these things happen.

“You then don’t want that to happen again.

“It’s happened to me before, it’s a terrible feeling and you have to go the next fortnight thinking it should’ve been three points.

“For me personally and the collective, it’s definitely one for the memory bank. We don’t want to feel like that any time soon.

“You can dissect it tactically as well, there are certain things out on the pitch that we need to do like kill the game off.

“Or keep ourselves solid at the other end, not letting as many crosses into the box. Do the right things and hopefully that feeling doesn’t come round again.”

Dundee dejection at full-time after St Johnstone's last-gasp equaliser. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi celebrates scoring to make it 2-2.
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time of the Dons' defeat to BK Hacken.
Dundee have signed Marcel Lewis on loan from Burnley. Image: PA.
Luke Graham has joined Montrose on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS.
Max Anderson played for James McPake at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Owen Beck after featuring for Dundee against St Mirren
Dundee boss Tony Docherty hopes to see a big away support at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
