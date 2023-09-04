LEE WILKIE: Gutted Dundee taught harsh lesson but Tony Docherty’s men are showing there is no need to fear Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Gutted Dundee taught harsh lesson but Tony Docherty’s men are showing there is no need to fear Premiership

The Dark Blues dropped two points at St Johnstone but former Dens defender Lee Wilkie says there is plenty to be positive about.

Dundee were well worth their lead at St Johnstone but let their lead slip. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

The Dundee players will be absolutely gutted after Saturday.

I don’t want to rub any salt into wounds after giving away a two-goal lead at St Johnstone but they would’ve been fourth in the league and ahead of Rangers if they’d been able to hold on just a couple of minutes more.

The most frustrating thing was how much Dundee deserved to be 2-0 up, they’d been excellent.

And, with all respect, St Johnstone had offered nothing as an attacking side.

Saints were there for the taking and would have been left six points behind the Dee.

But failing to finish off big chances combined with some sloppiness at the back to prove costly.

Equaliser

The equaliser in particular wasn’t a good goal to lose.

Whether it was nerves in holding onto their lead, lack of experience or they just switched off, manager Tony Docherty won’t be happy with it.

I do wonder whether the amount of new players in the side contributed to that moment.

There has obviously been a lot of new players coming into the club and some bedding in to do.

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty was unhappy with referee Willie Collum at the final whistle.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was unhappy with referee Willie Collum at the final whistle. Image: SNS

For the most part, however, they’ve not looked like a team still to gel.

But finishing the game were three debutants and a player in Mo Sylla who had only made one sub appearance.

I’ve heard some fans point the finger at the manager for his substitutions but that’s always done with the benefit of hindsight – something the manager doesn’t have when he’s making these decisions.

They needed fresh legs with players tiring.

But, in my experience, there’s never a guarantee that any subbie will pay off in the way you want.

St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi makes it 2-1
St Johnstone’s Max Kucheriavyi makes it 2-1. Image: SNS

The number of new players, though, maybe just meant they lost their shape, nerves kicking in and composure lost in key moments.

It was a tough one to take for any Dee.

Dundee FC ‘a Premiership outfit’

Overall, though, I think the Dark Blues can be pretty happy with their start to the season so far.

They should have two more points on the board than they currently do but they’ve faced good sides already and looked every inch a Premiership outfit.

You look at them and St Johnstone, both have made lots of changes to their squad over the summer.

I’d be a lot more worried as a Saints fan than a Dundee supporter.

With a bit more luck across the four games so far, the Dark Blues could be sitting in the top three.

Harsh lesson

But it’s fine margins in the top flight and Dundee learned that lesson harshly at the weekend.

Dundee dejection at full-time after St Johnstone's last-gasp equaliser.
Dundee dejection at full-time after St Johnstone’s last-gasp equaliser. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Now they’ve got two weeks to sit and stew over that frustration.

As a player, this is exactly the sort of situation where you want to get right back out there and put it right.

They can’t do that but they do have two weeks to prepare for a testing trip to Celtic.

That will be good to see where Dundee are at by taking on one of the Old Firm.

A tough test but not one that should be feared.

Conversation