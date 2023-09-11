LEE WILKIE: Dundee entering crucial stage of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee entering crucial stage of the season

Dark Blues can continue to prove themselves at Premiership level in the coming weeks says ex-Dens defender Lee Wilkie.

Amadou Bakayoko made it 1-0.
Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Frustration at how their last match at St Johnstone ended will still be lingering at Dundee right now.

That can be used in a positive way, to drive you on to do better next time.

However, the Dark Blues have to be wary this weekend.

They’ll obviously be big underdogs away to Celtic on Saturday.

We all know what can happen on these days if things go against you.

A bad defeat would then turn that McDiarmid frustration into something far more negative.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

But Dundee’s start to the season should give them confidence ahead of this game.

And so should St Johnstone’s draw at Parkhead a few weeks back.

Good tally

Tony Docherty, though, will be keen to see how his players stand up to the challenge set by Celtic.

It’s a real test for a newly-promoted side.

So far Dundee haven’t looked out of their depth in the Premiership, taking on Celtic will only add to that confidence if they go as a team and compete.

Luke McCowan celebrates his winner against Hearts.
Image: SNS

Beyond that game, though, is an important wee spell – Kilmarnock, Hibs and then Ross County before the next international break.

They’ve picked up four points from the last two – something similar, maybe six, from the next four games would be a good tally.

This will be a great time for Dundee to prove themselves in the top flight.

Conversation