LEE WILKIE: Dundee entering crucial stage of the season

Frustration at how their last match at St Johnstone ended will still be lingering at Dundee right now.

That can be used in a positive way, to drive you on to do better next time.

However, the Dark Blues have to be wary this weekend.

They’ll obviously be big underdogs away to Celtic on Saturday.

We all know what can happen on these days if things go against you.

A bad defeat would then turn that McDiarmid frustration into something far more negative.

But Dundee’s start to the season should give them confidence ahead of this game.

And so should St Johnstone’s draw at Parkhead a few weeks back.

Good tally

Tony Docherty, though, will be keen to see how his players stand up to the challenge set by Celtic.

It’s a real test for a newly-promoted side.

So far Dundee haven’t looked out of their depth in the Premiership, taking on Celtic will only add to that confidence if they go as a team and compete.

Beyond that game, though, is an important wee spell – Kilmarnock, Hibs and then Ross County before the next international break.

They’ve picked up four points from the last two – something similar, maybe six, from the next four games would be a good tally.

This will be a great time for Dundee to prove themselves in the top flight.