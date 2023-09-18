Tyler French debut dubbed ‘outstanding’ after on-loan Dundee man helps Morton to Dundee United draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tyler French debut dubbed ‘outstanding’ after on-loan Dundee man helps Morton to Dundee United draw

French played the full 90 minutes at Tannadice.

By Alan Temple
On-loan Dundee defender Tyler French hares after Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton.
Tyler French hares after Glenn Middleton. Image: SNS

Morton manager Dougie Imrie has lavished praise on Tyler French following an “outstanding” debut against Dundee United.

French, 24, joined the Cappielow outfit on a season-long loan from Dundee last week and was immediately pitched into action at Tannadice.

The former Wrexham man, who made 25 appearances for the Dee as they won the Championship last term, was deployed at right-back and charged with shackling Glenn Middleton.

And Imrie was impressed by French’s athleticism and composure on his maiden outing in blue-and-white.

Tyler French tussles with Dundee United marksman Louis Moult.
French tussles with Dundee United marksman Louis Moult. Image: SNS

“Outstanding,” beamed Imrie, when asked to assess French’s debut. “I thought he was terrific.

“He has composure on the ball, he gets up the pitch and is athletic enough to get back.

“Tyler gives us that calmness at the back at times, to put his foot on the ball and make passes.

“It’s really good to see and I thought he was excellent on Saturday.”

Returning Robbie

While Dundee defender French impressed his new gaffer, it was a former United striker that secured a point for the visitors, with Robbie Muirhead notching the all-important leveller.

Imrie added: “Robbie has been outstanding for us, with the goals he’s scored. That’s five goals in his last six games. He’s on form, is a handful and I’m delighted his goal got us a point after a tough couple of weeks.”

