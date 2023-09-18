Tyler French debut dubbed ‘outstanding’ after on-loan Dundee man helps Morton to Dundee United draw

Morton manager Dougie Imrie has lavished praise on Tyler French following an “outstanding” debut against Dundee United.

French, 24, joined the Cappielow outfit on a season-long loan from Dundee last week and was immediately pitched into action at Tannadice.

The former Wrexham man, who made 25 appearances for the Dee as they won the Championship last term, was deployed at right-back and charged with shackling Glenn Middleton.

And Imrie was impressed by French’s athleticism and composure on his maiden outing in blue-and-white.

“Outstanding,” beamed Imrie, when asked to assess French’s debut. “I thought he was terrific.

“He has composure on the ball, he gets up the pitch and is athletic enough to get back.

“Tyler gives us that calmness at the back at times, to put his foot on the ball and make passes.

“It’s really good to see and I thought he was excellent on Saturday.”

Returning Robbie

While Dundee defender French impressed his new gaffer, it was a former United striker that secured a point for the visitors, with Robbie Muirhead notching the all-important leveller.

Imrie added: “Robbie has been outstanding for us, with the goals he’s scored. That’s five goals in his last six games. He’s on form, is a handful and I’m delighted his goal got us a point after a tough couple of weeks.”