LEE WILKIE: Dundee need to give themselves timely Premiership boost

The Dark Blues can grumble at harsh penalty call says Lee Wilkie but need to focus on beating Kilmarnock this weekend.

Dundee dismay as Celtic are awarded a penalty.
Dundee dismay as Celtic are awarded a penalty. Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee’s trip to Celtic on Saturday could have been better but also could easily have been worse.

Everything was going to plan in the first half, they restricted the champions to few chances and created a good one themselves.

But then came THAT penalty decision.

I think Dundee have every right to feel aggrieved about it.

David Turnbull went down under a Ryan Howley challenge on the edge of the area. A VAR check said it was inside.
David Turnbull went down under a Ryan Howley challenge on the edge of the area. A VAR check said it was inside. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty said that Ryan Howley shouldn’t have committed to the tackle and I can see his point.

But, to me, it felt more like David Turnbull initiated the contact by stepping across Howley.

The Celtic man was very cute and once there is any contact, VAR isn’t going to over-rule it.

I felt for Howley, though.

Premiership boost

And the second goal conceded will frustrate Docherty and his defence – a straight ball over the top opened up the whole defence.

Kyogo’s movement was excellent but it was too easy from Dundee.

But there are positives to take from the performance and the Dark Blues must take them on to the next few games.

Kilmarnock at Dens Park this weekend now feels like a big game.

It’s a big opportunity to get that all-important second win of the season.

After a couple of disappointments in the last two games, a boost of three points would be perfectly timed.

