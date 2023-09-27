Dundee squad strength delights Tony Docherty as he hails bench boost

There’s no substitute for hard work at Dundee this season.

The hard work of substitutes, meanwhile, has been noted by Dens manager Tony Docherty.

Particularly in Saturday’s 10-man comeback to salvage a draw at home to Kilmarnock, Zak Rudden coming up trumps with a late leveller.

But there was more to the late show than just Rudden’s impact from the bench.

Docherty picked out all his replacements for special praise as he highlights the importance of every member of his squad ahead of this weekend’s trip to Hibs.

“I was really pleased with the second-half performance and the resilience of the team,” the Dundee boss said of the 2-2 draw.

“I was also delighted with the impact all four subs made – Cammy Kerr, Fin Robertson, Lyall Cameron and Zak Rudden.

“It really showed the importance of the squad.

“When subs come on they have to play their part and they did.

“Everyone displayed such a mentality after going down to 10 men for 65 minutes with the whole squad mucking in together, showing that never-say-die attitude to make sure we got a point out of it.

“It was a really big point and hopefully a bit of a watershed going forward in the season.”

Stepping up

Frontman Amadou Bakayoko was also singled out for praise by Docherty after notching his first Dens Park goal.

That followed his first for the club at St Johnstone earlier in the month and then a header for Sierra Leone in African Nations qualifying.

The big striker did, though, feel his performance overall was below par.

But Docherty will be happy if he keeps firing in the goals, saying: “Bakayoko also stepped up and that’s him now started six league games and scored two.

“So he is one in three and if he can stay at that level of consistency in terms of contributing with the goals, then I am pleased with all of that.”

Meanwhile, the Dark Blues are expecting to hear the result of their appeal against Josh Mulligan’s red card on Wednesday morning.

He faces a two-match ban if unsuccessful.