EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s ‘buzzing’ Zak Rudden targets regular first-team spot after super sub display

Zak Rudden aims to ride the crest of confidence his late equaliser has injected into the Dundee squad.

The Dark Blues looked dead and buried at Dens Park with Kilmarnock a goal up and the Dee a man down.

However, Rudden popped up in the right place at the right time to sweep home a stoppage-time goal to earn his side a point.

“It felt good to finally get a league goal and to get minutes as well. It’s been tough since the start of the season,” Rudden exclusively told Courier Sport.

“But it’s down to me to work on it and make sure I can secure a place in the team and keep that place.”

Buzzing

On the goal itself, he added: “At the time, I didn’t really know what happened!

“The ball just went over my head, I turned around and Lamie has put it right on my foot.

“I had to knock it in!

“That goal gives us a lot of confidence to take into Hibs this weekend and the games after.

“We showed against Kilmarnock we are with each other all the way and we did brilliantly to get that point.

“As a goalscorer, I’m buzzing. Just to get a goal in the league.

“Hopefully that can kickstart things and this weekend I can get another one and go from there.”

‘Real energy, real desire’

Rudden’s impact also brought big praise from his manager.

The Scotland U/21 international’s game time has been limited since the arrival of Amadou Bakayoko on loan from Forest Green Rovers.

His last Dundee start came against Airdrieonians in July, where he was replaced by debutant Diego Pineda.

More recently he’s been used off the bench, coming on in three Premiership games this season.

And, beyond his goal, Tony Docherty was delighted with Rudden’s performance from the bench.

“Zak is a great boy and he works really hard in training, I see him every day,” Docherty said.

“I was pleased for him to get his reward.

“When he came on, he showed a real energy, real desire and I was pleased for him to get the goal.”