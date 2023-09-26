EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s ‘buzzing’ Zak Rudden targets regular first-team spot after super sub display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s ‘buzzing’ Zak Rudden targets regular first-team spot after super sub display

Rudden earned his side a point with a stoppage-time strike against Kilmarnock at the weekend - now he wants more.

Zak Rudden finds the back of the net late in stoppage time. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Zak Rudden finds the back of the net late in stoppage time. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Zak Rudden aims to ride the crest of confidence his late equaliser has injected into the Dundee squad.

The Dark Blues looked dead and buried at Dens Park with Kilmarnock a goal up and the Dee a man down.

However, Rudden popped up in the right place at the right time to sweep home a stoppage-time goal to earn his side a point.

“It felt good to finally get a league goal and to get minutes as well. It’s been tough since the start of the season,” Rudden exclusively told Courier Sport.

Rudden thanks Ricki Lamie for his set-up against Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Rudden thanks Ricki Lamie for his set-up against Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“But it’s down to me to work on it and make sure I can secure a place in the team and keep that place.”

Buzzing

On the goal itself, he added: “At the time, I didn’t really know what happened!

“The ball just went over my head, I turned around and Lamie has put it right on my foot.

“I had to knock it in!

“That goal gives us a lot of confidence to take into Hibs this weekend and the games after.

Zak Rudden celebrates his late, late leveller. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Zak Rudden celebrates his late, late leveller. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“We showed against Kilmarnock we are with each other all the way and we did brilliantly to get that point.

“As a goalscorer, I’m buzzing. Just to get a goal in the league.

“Hopefully that can kickstart things and this weekend I can get another one and go from there.”

‘Real energy, real desire’

Rudden’s impact also brought big praise from his manager.

The Scotland U/21 international’s game time has been limited since the arrival of Amadou Bakayoko on loan from Forest Green Rovers.

His last Dundee start came against Airdrieonians in July, where he was replaced by debutant Diego Pineda.

More recently he’s been used off the bench, coming on in three Premiership games this season.

And, beyond his goal, Tony Docherty was delighted with Rudden’s performance from the bench.

“Zak is a great boy and he works really hard in training, I see him every day,” Docherty said.

“I was pleased for him to get his reward.

“When he came on, he showed a real energy, real desire and I was pleased for him to get the goal.”

More from Dundee FC

Jordan McGhee receives treatment before being substituted against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides injury update on Tyler French and Jordan McGhee as…
Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains Josh Mulligan appeal decision
Mulligan sees red. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee confirm Josh Mulligan red card appeal
Referee David Munro goes to the VAR monitor. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee debacle at Dens showing robotic referees are out of touch
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr's Dundee testimonial opponent announced as stalwart says it would 'mean the absolute…
Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee scorer Amadou Bakayoko not satisfied with draws as he reveals lofty Dens Park…
Zak Rudden celebrates his late, late leveller. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from controversial Kilmarnock draw - including ref rancour, Rudden's rouser…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the dugout against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee's 'resilience in absolute spades' in last-gasp Kilmarnock draw as he…
Morton manager Dougie Imrie speaks on the phone while holding a cup of tea. Image: SNS.
Dougie Imrie gives update after Dundee loanee Tyler French is stretchered off for Morton
Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS
Dundee 2-2 Kilmarnock: 10-man Dee defy VAR fury as Zak Rudden strikes stoppage-time equaliser

Conversation