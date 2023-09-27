‘Dundee should refuse to pay for VAR’: Fans react with anger and confusion as SFA deny Josh Mulligan appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘Dundee should refuse to pay for VAR’: Fans react with anger and confusion as SFA deny Josh Mulligan appeal

Governing body back referee's decision to send off Dee star against Kilmarnock.

Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS
Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Josh Mulligan will serve a two-match suspension after the SFA threw out Dundee’s appeal against his red card against Kilmarnock.

Unsurprisingly, fans have been quick to react – with a mixture of fury and confusion.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s drawn encounter, Dark Blue public opinion settled against referee David Munro’s decision to send off Mulligan for his swipe at Killie’s Danny Armstrong.

The whistler doubled down on his initial call after being called to review the challenge by video assistant referee (VAR) Euan Anderson.

And the SFA’s decision to back Munro’s controversial calls at appeal has sparked social media rage amongst Dundee supporters.

Frustrated X user @ASimpleDough hit out at the decision, saying: “Dundee FC should just refuse to even pay for VAR now.

“There is no point in VAR being involved in the league when referees just make things up as they go along.”

Supporter Lindsay Gordon kept his response short and sweet, saying simply: “Shambles.”

But some supporters seemed unsure why Mulligan had been punished for his challenge while pointing at another from Kilmarnock that drew no attention.

Graham Smith, quoting another X user, Stephen Adamson’s, still image of a Killie player seemingly jumping into a tackle with both feet off the ground, said: “This is not a red. Mulligan’s is a red.

“The ba’s burst.”

Meanwhile, gutted Dundee fans even found themselves a pair of X allies in the shape of Kilmarnock fans GG Mac, and Jack Craig, both of whom claimed to have attended the match.

GG Mac, echoing elements of Courier Sport columnist Lee Wilkie’s column on the incident, said: “As a Killie fan who was at the game, I couldn’t believe he was red carded.

“Couldn’t believe the ref didn’t change his mind and now this? As football fans, we must be seeing something different from those reviewing these things. Crazy.”

Jack Craig added: “Only seen it at the stadium and not seen a replay (sic), seemed harsh from a Killie fan, looked like a basic yellow for stopping a counter.”

Dundee admitted they were “disappointed” with the outcome of Mulligan’s appeal but have indicated they will be making no further comment on the matter.

Manager Tony Docherty is set to speak to the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of his side’s weekend clash with Hibs.

More from Dundee FC

Steven MacLean and Duncan Ferguson have a big weekend coming up, while Tony Watt continues to be a Dundee United talking point.
PODCAST: Have St Johnstone reached the season-defining point already?
Josh Mulligan was red carded by referee David Munro against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Dundee 'disappointed' as SFA throw out Josh Mulligan appeal
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee squad strength delights Tony Docherty as he hails bench boost
Zak Rudden finds the back of the net late in stoppage time. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's 'buzzing' Zak Rudden targets regular first-team spot after super sub display
Jordan McGhee receives treatment before being substituted against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides injury update on Tyler French and Jordan McGhee as…
Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains Josh Mulligan appeal decision
Mulligan sees red. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee confirm Josh Mulligan red card appeal
Referee David Munro goes to the VAR monitor. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee debacle at Dens showing robotic referees are out of touch
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr's Dundee testimonial opponent announced as stalwart says it would 'mean the absolute…
Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee scorer Amadou Bakayoko not satisfied with draws as he reveals lofty Dens Park…

Conversation