‘Dundee should refuse to pay for VAR’: Fans react with anger and confusion as SFA deny Josh Mulligan appeal

Josh Mulligan will serve a two-match suspension after the SFA threw out Dundee’s appeal against his red card against Kilmarnock.

Unsurprisingly, fans have been quick to react – with a mixture of fury and confusion.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s drawn encounter, Dark Blue public opinion settled against referee David Munro’s decision to send off Mulligan for his swipe at Killie’s Danny Armstrong.

The whistler doubled down on his initial call after being called to review the challenge by video assistant referee (VAR) Euan Anderson.

And the SFA’s decision to back Munro’s controversial calls at appeal has sparked social media rage amongst Dundee supporters.

@DundeeFC should just refuse to even pay for VAR now. There is no point in VAR being involved in the league when referee's just make things up as they go along. — Dough (@ASimpleDough) September 27, 2023

Frustrated X user @ASimpleDough hit out at the decision, saying: “Dundee FC should just refuse to even pay for VAR now.

“There is no point in VAR being involved in the league when referees just make things up as they go along.”

Supporter Lindsay Gordon kept his response short and sweet, saying simply: “Shambles.”

Shambles — lindsay gordon (@GordonLrg11) September 27, 2023

But some supporters seemed unsure why Mulligan had been punished for his challenge while pointing at another from Kilmarnock that drew no attention.

Graham Smith, quoting another X user, Stephen Adamson’s, still image of a Killie player seemingly jumping into a tackle with both feet off the ground, said: “This is not a red. Mulligan’s is a red.

“The ba’s burst.”

This is not a red. Mulligan's is a red. The ba's burst. https://t.co/1CCYsr7UaQ — Graham Smith (@smithy1893) September 27, 2023

Meanwhile, gutted Dundee fans even found themselves a pair of X allies in the shape of Kilmarnock fans GG Mac, and Jack Craig, both of whom claimed to have attended the match.

As a Killie fan who was at the game, I couldn't believe he was red carded. Couldn't believe the ref didn't change his mind and now this? As football fans, we must be seeing something different from those reviewing these things. Crazy — GG Mac (@corkyis50) September 27, 2023

GG Mac, echoing elements of Courier Sport columnist Lee Wilkie’s column on the incident, said: “As a Killie fan who was at the game, I couldn’t believe he was red carded.

“Couldn’t believe the ref didn’t change his mind and now this? As football fans, we must be seeing something different from those reviewing these things. Crazy.”

Only seen it at the stadium and not seen a replay, seemed harsh from a killie fan, looked like a basic yellow for stopping a counter — Jack Craig (1-2) (@JackoSZN28) September 27, 2023

Jack Craig added: “Only seen it at the stadium and not seen a replay (sic), seemed harsh from a Killie fan, looked like a basic yellow for stopping a counter.”

Dundee admitted they were “disappointed” with the outcome of Mulligan’s appeal but have indicated they will be making no further comment on the matter.

Manager Tony Docherty is set to speak to the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of his side’s weekend clash with Hibs.