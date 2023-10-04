Dens deal timeline: How Dundee’s historic home finally ended up in club owners’ hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dens deal timeline: How Dundee’s historic home finally ended up in club owners’ hands

Dundee FC owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms have completed the purchase of Dens Park from retired city businessman John Bennett.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms (left) have bought Dens Park from John Bennett. Images: SNS/DC Thomson
By Sean Hamilton

Dens Park is in the hands of Dundee FC owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

The pair’s purchase of the club’s historic home through their Dark Blue Property Holdings company marks the end of former Dundee United director John Bennett’s 14-years as owner.

The prospect of a club ‘buyback’ was mooted regularly during Bennett’s custodianship of the ground.

With a deal – hailed by Dundee’s owners as a “significant step” in their new stadium project – finally struck, Courier Sport looks back at the modern history of Dens and its ownership.

2009

Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
With Dundee in the midst of financial crisis, Bennett steps in with a six-figure cash injection in return for ownership of Dens Park.

The cash clears lingering debts accrued off the back of the club’s 2003 administration and, with budgets are severely stretched, boosts cash flow.

News breaks in May of Bennett’s purchase of Dundee’s ground alongside talks over a potential club buyout by the city businessman, which come to nothing.

Instead, the Dark Blues welcome Calum Melville onto the board after the now notorious Aberdonian businessman answers a newspaper advert from chairman Bob Brannan inviting investment into the club.

In May, Melville is reported to be on the verge of buying Dens Park from Bennett for £500,000, but no deal is struck.

Former Dundee director Calum Melville. Image: CHAS

2010

Dundee plunge into administration for the second time over an unpaid tax bill of almost £400,000.

As an asset belonging to Bennett (through his Sandeman Properties company), the Dark Blues’ stadium remains shielded from administrator Bryan Jackson.

2011

Dundee exit administration on May 12, 2011 after creditors – including Bennett – accept Jackson’s proposed CVA (company voluntary arrangement) without appeal.

As the club finds its post-administration feet under fan ownership, Bennett suspends rent on the stadium on a number of occasions.

2013

Dundee owner Tim Keyes (L) and managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.
In August, after months of speculation, Dundee fans vote at a special general meeting  to accept investment into the club worth around £700,000 from Tim Keyes and John Nelms’ Football Partners Scotland (FPS) company.

Upon taking a controlling interest in the club, they sign a new 20-year lease with Bennett for use of Dens Park, which contains an initial rent-free period.

However, Bennett declares his readiness to sell the stadium to Dundee’s new owners.

2015

Dundee chairman Bill Colvin reveals talks are underway to bring Dens back into club ownership.

Bennett again declares his willingness to do business with the Dark Blues, telling BBC Scotland: “I told Dundee at the time I bought the ground that I would sell it back if it was going into the hands of Dundee fans and I’ll stand by that.”

No deal is agreed.

2016

The land near Camperdown Park, bought for £1.2 million by Dundee’s owners. Image: DC Thomson

Dee owners Keyes and Nelms reveal they are considering relocating the club to a new stadium just off the city’s Kingsway.

Through their Dark Blue Property Holdings company, they pay £1.2million for a 29-acre plot of land adjacent to Camperdown Park.

The move brings to the fore the requirement for a resolution to the Dens Park ownership situation, with Bennett remaining a willing negotiator.

2021

Dundee again enter into talks over buying Dens Park.

Details emerge that the sale of the club’s historic home is part of Keyes and Nelms’ plan to fund the new stadium project.

Should an agreement be reached – and should the ‘New Campy’ proposal go ahead – the prospect is floated of the Dee ground sharing with rivals St Johnstone, Arbroath or even Dundee United during construction.

2022

Design images of Dundee FC’s proposed new stadium. Image: Dundee FC

In March, Nelms sets an ambitious 2024 target date for completion of the new stadium.

Two months later, the club submits fresh plans to Dundee City Council for a 15,000 seater arena at the Camperdown site.

Nelms declares a deal for the purchase of Dens Park from Bennett is in place and confirms the owners’ intention to sell the land to part fund the new development.

However he insists no such move will be made until construction is under way, saying: “We will never be without a home.”

2023

Bennett’s 14 years as owner of Dens Park are brought to a close when Dark Blue Property holdings complete the purchase of Dens Park.

Conversation