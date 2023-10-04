Dens deal timeline: How Dundee’s historic home finally ended up in club owners’ hands

Dens Park is in the hands of Dundee FC owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

The pair’s purchase of the club’s historic home through their Dark Blue Property Holdings company marks the end of former Dundee United director John Bennett’s 14-years as owner.

The prospect of a club ‘buyback’ was mooted regularly during Bennett’s custodianship of the ground.

With a deal – hailed by Dundee’s owners as a “significant step” in their new stadium project – finally struck, Courier Sport looks back at the modern history of Dens and its ownership.

2009

With Dundee in the midst of financial crisis, Bennett steps in with a six-figure cash injection in return for ownership of Dens Park.

The cash clears lingering debts accrued off the back of the club’s 2003 administration and, with budgets are severely stretched, boosts cash flow.

News breaks in May of Bennett’s purchase of Dundee’s ground alongside talks over a potential club buyout by the city businessman, which come to nothing.

Instead, the Dark Blues welcome Calum Melville onto the board after the now notorious Aberdonian businessman answers a newspaper advert from chairman Bob Brannan inviting investment into the club.

In May, Melville is reported to be on the verge of buying Dens Park from Bennett for £500,000, but no deal is struck.

2010

Dundee plunge into administration for the second time over an unpaid tax bill of almost £400,000.

As an asset belonging to Bennett (through his Sandeman Properties company), the Dark Blues’ stadium remains shielded from administrator Bryan Jackson.

2011

Dundee exit administration on May 12, 2011 after creditors – including Bennett – accept Jackson’s proposed CVA (company voluntary arrangement) without appeal.

As the club finds its post-administration feet under fan ownership, Bennett suspends rent on the stadium on a number of occasions.

2013

In August, after months of speculation, Dundee fans vote at a special general meeting to accept investment into the club worth around £700,000 from Tim Keyes and John Nelms’ Football Partners Scotland (FPS) company.

Upon taking a controlling interest in the club, they sign a new 20-year lease with Bennett for use of Dens Park, which contains an initial rent-free period.

However, Bennett declares his readiness to sell the stadium to Dundee’s new owners.

2015

Dundee chairman Bill Colvin reveals talks are underway to bring Dens back into club ownership.

Bennett again declares his willingness to do business with the Dark Blues, telling BBC Scotland: “I told Dundee at the time I bought the ground that I would sell it back if it was going into the hands of Dundee fans and I’ll stand by that.”

No deal is agreed.

2016

Dee owners Keyes and Nelms reveal they are considering relocating the club to a new stadium just off the city’s Kingsway.

Through their Dark Blue Property Holdings company, they pay £1.2million for a 29-acre plot of land adjacent to Camperdown Park.

The move brings to the fore the requirement for a resolution to the Dens Park ownership situation, with Bennett remaining a willing negotiator.

2021

Dundee again enter into talks over buying Dens Park.

Details emerge that the sale of the club’s historic home is part of Keyes and Nelms’ plan to fund the new stadium project.

Should an agreement be reached – and should the ‘New Campy’ proposal go ahead – the prospect is floated of the Dee ground sharing with rivals St Johnstone, Arbroath or even Dundee United during construction.

2022

In March, Nelms sets an ambitious 2024 target date for completion of the new stadium.

Two months later, the club submits fresh plans to Dundee City Council for a 15,000 seater arena at the Camperdown site.

Nelms declares a deal for the purchase of Dens Park from Bennett is in place and confirms the owners’ intention to sell the land to part fund the new development.

However he insists no such move will be made until construction is under way, saying: “We will never be without a home.”

2023

Bennett’s 14 years as owner of Dens Park are brought to a close when Dark Blue Property holdings complete the purchase of Dens Park.