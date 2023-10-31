Dundee boss Tony Docherty details ambitions for Rangers test as he reveals fitness worry over midfield ace

Tony Docherty has backed his Dundee side to maintain their momentum despite facing a “massive challenge” against Rangers.

Philippe Clement’s Gers arrive at Dens Park on Wednesday for the Belgian’s first domestic away day.

And Docherty wants the home support to create as intimidating an atmosphere as possible to boost his side’s chances.

On top of that, he’s been delighted with the run of three clean sheets his side have managed going into the contest.

That defensive solidity will be tested by a Rangers side who have scored 25 goals in 12 domestic matches this season.

It has been, though, 279 minutes since Dundee last conceded a goal – Dan Armstrong’s second for Kilmarnock in a 2-2 draw five weeks ago.

“It’s a great thing to go into the game with clean sheets,” Docherty added.

“Credit not just to the backline but the whole team.

“That’s your bedrock, keeping clean sheets – if you only need one goal to win a game, that’s a great position to be in.

“We’ve only lost two Premiership games this season, away to Celtic and St Mirren, and we have an unbeaten run at Dens we want to protect.

“Since that Celtic game, we’ve drawn three and won one, so we are in good form.

“But we won’t kid ourselves on Wednesday isn’t a massive challenge. Rangers are a massive club with huge resources.

“But we are in a good place and if we can maintain the levels we think we can be competitive in this fixture.”

Team news

Dundee will certainly be without Josh Mulligan for Wednesday’s match with the versatile Scotland U/21 international undergoing surgery to sort a hernia problem on Tuesday.

There is a slight doubt over Malachi Boateng’s fitness after he missed training on Monday following Cristian Montano’s stamp on the midfielder that saw the Livi man red carded.

Boateng is yet to miss a match since signing on loan from Crystal Palace and Docherty is hopeful he can shrug off the issue in time to face Rangers.

“Malachi Boateng should train on Tuesday,” the Dundee boss said.

“He was hurt after the red card challenge on Saturday but the physios have worked on him and hopefully he’ll be available.”