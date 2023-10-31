Dundee boss Tony Docherty details ambitions for Rangers test as he reveals fitness worry over midfield ace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty details ambitions for Rangers test as he reveals fitness worry over midfield ace

The Dark Blues welcome Philippe Clement's side to Dens Park on Wednesday night.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty in the dugout at Livingston. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty in the dugout at Livingston. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty has backed his Dundee side to maintain their momentum despite facing a “massive challenge” against Rangers.

Philippe Clement’s Gers arrive at Dens Park on Wednesday for the Belgian’s first domestic away day.

And Docherty wants the home support to create as intimidating an atmosphere as possible to boost his side’s chances.

On top of that, he’s been delighted with the run of three clean sheets his side have managed going into the contest.

Dundee go 2-0 up at Livingston through Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS
Dundee’s Joe Shaughnessy celebrates against Livingston where they kept a third straight clean sheet. Image: SNS

That defensive solidity will be tested by a Rangers side who have scored 25 goals in 12 domestic matches this season.

It has been, though, 279 minutes since Dundee last conceded a goal – Dan Armstrong’s second for Kilmarnock in a 2-2 draw five weeks ago.

“It’s a great thing to go into the game with clean sheets,” Docherty added.

“Credit not just to the backline but the whole team.

“That’s your bedrock, keeping clean sheets – if you only need one goal to win a game, that’s a great position to be in.

Dundee are unbeaten since facing Celtic in mid-September. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“We’ve only lost two Premiership games this season, away to Celtic and St Mirren, and we have an unbeaten run at Dens we want to protect.

“Since that Celtic game, we’ve drawn three and won one, so we are in good form.

“But we won’t kid ourselves on Wednesday isn’t a massive challenge. Rangers are a massive club with huge resources.

“But we are in a good place and if we can maintain the levels we think we can be competitive in this fixture.”

Team news

Malachi Boateng receives treatment at Livingston. Image: SNS
Malachi Boateng receives treatment at Livingston. Image: SNS

Dundee will certainly be without Josh Mulligan for Wednesday’s match with the versatile Scotland U/21 international undergoing surgery to sort a hernia problem on Tuesday.

There is a slight doubt over Malachi Boateng’s fitness after he missed training on Monday following Cristian Montano’s stamp on the midfielder that saw the Livi man red carded.

Boateng is yet to miss a match since signing on loan from Crystal Palace and Docherty is hopeful he can shrug off the issue in time to face Rangers.

“Malachi Boateng should train on Tuesday,” the Dundee boss said.

“He was hurt after the red card challenge on Saturday but the physios have worked on him and hopefully he’ll be available.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty wants intimidating Dens 'to show its strength' in Rangers clash
Tony Docherty fist pumps to Dundee fans. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee victory is a major boost but Rangers visit couldn't come at…
Joe Shaughnessy was the two-goal hero at Livingston for Dundee. Image: SNS
'Happy days' for Dundee's unlikely two-goal hero Joe Shaughnessy as he admits jumping fences…
Dundee go 2-0 up at Livingston through Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points from late show at Livingston - turning the tables, VAR…
Dundee celebrate in front of the travelling support. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty praises Dundee travelling fans at Livingston but admits starting line-up mistake
Dundee boss Tony Docherty jokes with Joe Shaughnessy after victory at Livingston. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty addresses Burnley feeder club link as jubilant Dundee boss hails Joe Shaughnessy's…
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates his second goal at Livingston. Image: SNS
Livingston 0-2 Dundee: Joe Shaughnessy nets dramatic double as Dee grab crucial win at…
Dundee star Fin Robertson. Image: SNS
Fin Robertson: I've never felt better in Dundee shirt
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and manager Jim Goodwin are together on the club's needs. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren and Jim Goodwin solidly on same page as Dundee United…
Dundee's Dens Park.
Reports claim Dundee targeted by English Premier League side for feeder club link

Conversation