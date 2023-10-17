Dundee take Reserve Cup bonus point after Dundee United kid pegs Dee back with late stunner

Penalties split Dundee and Dundee United as they battled out a keenly-contested Reserve Cup clash at North End Park.

It was the Dark Blues who got the better of their neighbours in the end with a Ewan Murray penalty finally separating the sides after a 2-2 draw in the autumn sunshine.

Dundee put out a more experienced XI with the likes of Lee Ashcroft, Mo Sylla and Diego Pineda getting a run-out alongside loanees Marcel Lewis and Ryan Howley.

United, meanwhile, fielded the likes of Flynn Duffy, Rory MacLeod and Miller Thomson in a much younger line-up.

The opening half saw the Dark Blues with plenty of the ball but it was United with the chances.

And they took the lead through MacLeod’s fierce free-kick that found its way through the Dundee wall.

The striker then scampered through on goal later in the half only for Thomas Welsh to deny him and right on half-time Charlie Dewar headed a good opportunity over from yards out.

Late drama

The second period saw Dundee step things up but United were defending well and chances were at a premium until a frantic final 12 minutes.

Howley cracked a free-kick off the crossbar before the Dee got back on level terms on 79 minutes.

A corner from Burnley loanee Lewis was turned in for 1-1 by Sylla at the far post.

And they turned the scoreline around with substitute Jamie Richardson knocking in another Lewis delivery from wide.

United weren’t done yet, however and in stoppage time the impressive Miller Thomson cracked in a fine strike from the edge of the box to send the tie to penalty kicks.

That gave both sides a point in Group 2 – but there was still a bonus point to play for in the shootout.

Thomson couldn’t repeat his earlier feat this time, though, as Welsh saved his spot-kick.

And Dundee were perfect with their five, Murray firing in the winner for a 5-3 success, earning an extra point for his side.

Teams

Dundee: Welsh, Donald, Sweenie-Rowe, Howley, Ashcroft, Graham, Allan, Sylla, Mutale, Lewis, Pineda.

Subs: Lynch, Crowther, Murray, Richardson, Craik, Barnett, Lorimer, Baird.

United: Adams, Thomson, Duffy, Cleall-Harding, Petrie, Denham, Mwangi, Dewar, MacLeod, O’Donnell, Carnwath.

Subs: Haldane, Trotter, Domeracki, Borland, Forbes.