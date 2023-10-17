Dundee take Reserve Cup bonus point after Dundee United kid pegs Dee back with late stunner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee take Reserve Cup bonus point after Dundee United kid pegs Dee back with late stunner

The reserve derby clash at North End Park ended in a 2-2 draw after a frantic final 12 minutes.

By George Cran
Dundee and Dundee United faced off in the Reserve Cup at North End Park. Image: Sean Dee Photography.
Dundee and Dundee United faced off in the Reserve Cup at North End Park. Image: Sean Dee Photography.

Penalties split Dundee and Dundee United as they battled out a keenly-contested Reserve Cup clash at North End Park.

It was the Dark Blues who got the better of their neighbours in the end with a Ewan Murray penalty finally separating the sides after a 2-2 draw in the autumn sunshine.

Dundee put out a more experienced XI with the likes of Lee Ashcroft, Mo Sylla and Diego Pineda getting a run-out alongside loanees Marcel Lewis and Ryan Howley.

United, meanwhile, fielded the likes of Flynn Duffy, Rory MacLeod and Miller Thomson in a much younger line-up.

The opening half saw the Dark Blues with plenty of the ball but it was United with the chances.

Dundee striker Euan Mutale is tracked by Dundee United defender Miller Thomson. Image: Sean Dee Photography.

And they took the lead through MacLeod’s fierce free-kick that found its way through the Dundee wall.

The striker then scampered through on goal later in the half only for Thomas Welsh to deny him and right on half-time Charlie Dewar headed a good opportunity over from yards out.

Late drama

The second period saw Dundee step things up but United were defending well and chances were at a premium until a frantic final 12 minutes.

Howley cracked a free-kick off the crossbar before the Dee got back on level terms on 79 minutes.

A corner from Burnley loanee Lewis was turned in for 1-1 by Sylla at the far post.

And they turned the scoreline around with substitute Jamie Richardson knocking in another Lewis delivery from wide.

Ewan Murray
Dundee’s Ewan Murray slots in the winning penalty. Image: Sean Dee Photography.

United weren’t done yet, however and in stoppage time the impressive Miller Thomson cracked in a fine strike from the edge of the box to send the tie to penalty kicks.

That gave both sides a point in Group 2 – but there was still a bonus point to play for in the shootout.

Thomson couldn’t repeat his earlier feat this time, though, as Welsh saved his spot-kick.

And Dundee were perfect with their five, Murray firing in the winner for a 5-3 success, earning an extra point for his side.

Teams

Dundee: Welsh, Donald, Sweenie-Rowe, Howley, Ashcroft, Graham, Allan, Sylla, Mutale, Lewis, Pineda.

Subs: Lynch, Crowther, Murray, Richardson, Craik, Barnett, Lorimer, Baird.

United: Adams, Thomson, Duffy, Cleall-Harding, Petrie, Denham, Mwangi, Dewar, MacLeod, O’Donnell, Carnwath.

Subs: Haldane, Trotter, Domeracki, Borland, Forbes.

