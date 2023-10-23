LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee’s lack of action can be an asset in huge double-header and the day I scored a penalty into Sir Bobby Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee’s lack of action can be an asset in huge double-header and the day I scored a penalty into Sir Bobby Charlton

The Dark Blues are set for their first fixture in over three weeks when Ross County come to Dens Park on Tuesday.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty and ex-Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton, who died on Saturday.
By Lee Wilkie

You can look at Dundee’s lack of action ahead of tomorrow’s big game against Ross County two ways.

Going over three weeks without a game is certainly not ideal for any team.

You lose that momentum, match sharpness fades and there’s a real chance we see a pretty rusty performance from the Dark Blues.

But there’s a flipside – they’ll be raring to go, rested and fresh.

That’s the Dundee we want to see because this week is a huge one for the season ahead.

Dundee haven’t played since facing Hibsin September. Image: SNS

Ross County at home tomorrow, then Livingston away on Saturday – these are two games that could define where Tony Docherty’s side are heading.

Asset

It’s been a long time now since they won a Premiership game – almost two months – so they could do with one or two of those.

Their play has deserved more than its got so far.

And the fans could do with seeing their side pick up a victory.

Don’t forget Ross County haven’t played for over three weeks either so they’ll be rusty as well.

I’m not expecting a classic of free-flowing football but if Dundee go into this and give their all, I do fancy them.

Thinking back to my days at Dens, we came off the back of a winter break flying – we went 14 games unbeaten.

So that just shows if you get the return right, that break can be a real asset.

Bobby Charlton

Manchester United's Bobby Charlton lifts the European Cup
Manchester United’s Bobby Charlton lifts the European Cup.

It was incredibly sad news for the world of football on Saturday when we all heard of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest to ever play the game.

I was lucky enough to encounter him when I was young – I went to a Bobby Charlton Soccer School at Gardyne, where Dundee now train.

Thinking back that would be like nowadays having Ronaldo – either one – turn up in Dundee and put on a training camp!

He did the session then picked out a couple of boys to take penalties into him. I was one and stuck it away.

Even though I was only eight-years-old, I think it was the last penalty I ever scored!

Looking back it was a great honour to have been taught by the man, though I wouldn’t have realised it at the time.

