LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee’s lack of action can be an asset in huge double-header and the day I scored a penalty into Sir Bobby Charlton

You can look at Dundee’s lack of action ahead of tomorrow’s big game against Ross County two ways.

Going over three weeks without a game is certainly not ideal for any team.

You lose that momentum, match sharpness fades and there’s a real chance we see a pretty rusty performance from the Dark Blues.

But there’s a flipside – they’ll be raring to go, rested and fresh.

That’s the Dundee we want to see because this week is a huge one for the season ahead.

Ross County at home tomorrow, then Livingston away on Saturday – these are two games that could define where Tony Docherty’s side are heading.

Asset

It’s been a long time now since they won a Premiership game – almost two months – so they could do with one or two of those.

Their play has deserved more than its got so far.

And the fans could do with seeing their side pick up a victory.

Don’t forget Ross County haven’t played for over three weeks either so they’ll be rusty as well.

I’m not expecting a classic of free-flowing football but if Dundee go into this and give their all, I do fancy them.

Thinking back to my days at Dens, we came off the back of a winter break flying – we went 14 games unbeaten.

So that just shows if you get the return right, that break can be a real asset.

Bobby Charlton

It was incredibly sad news for the world of football on Saturday when we all heard of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest to ever play the game.

I was lucky enough to encounter him when I was young – I went to a Bobby Charlton Soccer School at Gardyne, where Dundee now train.

Thinking back that would be like nowadays having Ronaldo – either one – turn up in Dundee and put on a training camp!

He did the session then picked out a couple of boys to take penalties into him. I was one and stuck it away.

Even though I was only eight-years-old, I think it was the last penalty I ever scored!

Looking back it was a great honour to have been taught by the man, though I wouldn’t have realised it at the time.