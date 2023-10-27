Dundee receive good and bad injury news ahead of Livingston clash as one star set for ‘three or four weeks’ out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee receive good and bad injury news ahead of Livingston clash as one star set for ‘three or four weeks’ out

The Dark Blues travel to the Tony Macaroni Arena for a key Premiership fixture on Saturday.

By George Cran
Dundee winger Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee winger Scott Tiffoney and striker Zach Robinson have been out injured. Image: SNS

Dundee have good and bad news on the injury front ahead of a key clash at Livingston on Saturday.

The Dark Blues were missing four important attacking options for Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw with Ross County.

The suspended Josh Mulligan was joined in the stands by injured trio Zach Robinson, Scott Tiffoney and Lyall Cameron.

The good news is Tony Docherty will have three of those to call on for Saturday.

However, one is set for weeks out.

“Good to report that Scott Tiffoney, Zach Robinson and Lyall Cameron are all back in full training,” Tony Docherty said.

“I’m delighted to have those three back to add to the squad.

Josh Mulligan
Josh Mulligan was away on Scotland U/21 duty this month. Image: SNS

“Unfortunately the one negative is Josh Mulligan has a hernia. He’ll be out for a wee while, three or four weeks.

“He picked it up and then aggravated it in the second Scotland U/21 game.

“We felt it was best to take action now.

“He’ll be seeing a consultant and there will be an operation but we’re hoping it’ll only be three weeks or so.

“Josh has been doing really well, he was probably one of the best players for Scotland U/21s.

“But it’s been ongoing and it got to the stage where the physios felt it best to get it sorted.”

Sub impact

Having that trio back bolsters Docherty’s options for the Tony Macaroni Arena clash.

Also coming into his thinking are the trio of subs that impressed as Dundee looked for the win against the Staggies on Tuesday.

Mexican striker Diego Pineda made his Premiership debut and looked very bright, testing Ross Laidlaw with a couple of firm efforts while Charlie Reilly did the same in the last attack of the game.

Ryan Howley, too, did well coming on as a wing-back for the closing stages.

Diego Pineda shoots
Diego Pineda was bright off the bench against Ross County. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“Our subs made an impact against Ross County, in particular Diego Pineda,” Docherty added.

“He was unfortunate not to score.

“I was really impressed with him and Charlie Reilly made an impact and Ryan Howley as well.

“We finished the game strong because of those subs.

“That’s the way it should be – people coming off the bench making an impact.

“The way we started the game and the way we finished the game is what we are looking for.

“It’s just the spells in the middle where we need to improve and learn from.”

Expecting a reaction

Dundee’s task over the coming weeks is to turn their habit of drawing games into a winning one.

The Dark Blues have drawn the last three fixtures, the latter two 0-0.

Finding that finishing touch will be key but Docherty is warning his side they will need to be ready to fight for every ball against Livi this weekend.

“One thing I always know is Davie Martindale’s teams are always really competitive,” he added.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“They’ll be really fired up after a disappointing result and performance at Kilmarnock.

“I expect a reaction from them.

“We know the task ahead, we’ll have to be at our best.

“The pitch plays a certain way but we’ve trained this week on astroturf.

“We’ve had five draws so far, we could have won some of them but also could have lost one or two.

“We could have more points on the board but I’m not one to look back, it’s always about the next game.

“Our destiny is in our hands. It’s ahead of us and now the next challenge is Livingston.”

Conversation