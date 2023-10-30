‘Happy days’ for Dundee’s unlikely two-goal hero Joe Shaughnessy as he admits jumping fences to fetch wayward strikes in shooting practice

Two-goal hero Joe Shaughnessy admits he’s the last Dundee player anyone would expect to grab a brace.

Particularly after shooting practice in preparation for Saturday’s trip to Livingston saw more than one strike sail over the bar, over the fence and into the school yard next to the training ground.

Manager Tony Docherty said he’d never seen Shaughnessy score more than once in a game in reserve or youth football in all his years coaching the defender.

Indeed, it was the defender’s first double of his 12-year senior career as he sent his side marching towards a key victory.

“I think the last time I scored two was when I was about 14 when I was back home, not since I came over to Scotland,” the Irishman said.

⬆️ Joe Shaughnessy's two late goals sealed a 2-0 win over ten-man Livingston and helped move Dundee up to fourth in the #cinchPrem table ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nuy32ymvrX — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 28, 2023

“The lads were all as surprised as everyone else in the stadium. We did shooting with Scott Paterson, one of the coaches, last week and I put two balls over the fence and into the school.

“I got sent to go and get the ball but thankfully the schools were off. So I just jumped the fence and got the balls back.

“I was the last person they were expecting to score.

“To be honest, the first one was so close I just wanted to get a touch on it and I’d a feeling it was going to get checked.

“Second one, I was a bit more certain of it not being checked. It was probably a better finish, so a bit more enjoyment out of that.

“It was a good win, a clean sheet. Happy days.”

Clean sheet

The clean sheet was key, too – a third in a row for the Dark Blues after two scoreless draws leading up to the Livi trip.

It’s a sixth shutout in 13 matches in all competitions for Shaughnessy and Dundee this term.

“Having a clean sheet is a big thing, Livingston is a hard place to go and it was a good day all round,” he added.

“I’ve been in the league long enough to know you build good teams on clean sheets. It’s what we work on and it’s nice to be part of that.”

‘Have a go’

Next up is a game where that defensive strength will be tested severely.

Rangers are in town on Wednesday night and although they’ve not been at their best this season, they’ve received a lift since the arrival of new boss Philippe Clement.

“We know it’s going to be be tough, but it’s nice to be playing at home,” Shaughnessy said.

“We’ll give it a go and give it our best.

“I’m sure we can threaten them, you know it’s going to be tough and no one will be expecting us to do it. But we’ve got a good team, and we won’t roll over.

“We did well at Celtic Park, we could’ve probably threatened more but it’s always a different game when you are at Ibrox or Parkhead.

“You always seem to kind of camp in but it will be nice to be at home and try to have a bit of a go at them.”

