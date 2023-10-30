‘Happy days’ for Dundee’s unlikely two-goal hero Joe Shaughnessy as he admits jumping fences to fetch wayward strikes in shooting practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘Happy days’ for Dundee’s unlikely two-goal hero Joe Shaughnessy as he admits jumping fences to fetch wayward strikes in shooting practice

The club captain notched his first two goals for the club to earn three points at Livingston.

By George Cran
Joe Shaughnessy was the two-goal hero at Livingston for Dundee. Image: SNS
Joe Shaughnessy was the two-goal hero at Livingston for Dundee. Image: SNS

Two-goal hero Joe Shaughnessy admits he’s the last Dundee player anyone would expect to grab a brace.

Particularly after shooting practice in preparation for Saturday’s trip to Livingston saw more than one strike sail over the bar, over the fence and into the school yard next to the training ground.

Manager Tony Docherty said he’d never seen Shaughnessy score more than once in a game in reserve or youth football in all his years coaching the defender.

Indeed, it was the defender’s first double of his 12-year senior career as he sent his side marching towards a key victory.

“I think the last time I scored two was when I was about 14 when I was back home, not since I came over to Scotland,” the Irishman said.

“The lads were all as surprised as everyone else in the stadium. We did shooting with Scott Paterson, one of the coaches, last week and I put two balls over the fence and into the school.

“I got sent to go and get the ball but thankfully the schools were off. So I just jumped the fence and got the balls back.

“I was the last person they were expecting to score.

“To be honest, the first one was so close I just wanted to get a touch on it and I’d a feeling it was going to get checked.

Jubilant Dundee players smother Joe Shaughnessy in front of the travelling Dundee fans. Image: SNS

“Second one, I was a bit more certain of it not being checked. It was probably a better finish, so a bit more enjoyment out of that.

“It was a good win, a clean sheet. Happy days.”

Clean sheet

The clean sheet was key, too – a third in a row for the Dark Blues after two scoreless draws leading up to the Livi trip.

It’s a sixth shutout in 13 matches in all competitions for Shaughnessy and Dundee this term.

“Having a clean sheet is a big thing, Livingston is a hard place to go and it was a good day all round,” he added.

“I’ve been in the league long enough to know you build good teams on clean sheets.  It’s what we work on and it’s nice to be part of that.”

‘Have a go’

Next up is a game where that defensive strength will be tested severely.

Rangers are in town on Wednesday night and although they’ve not been at their best this season, they’ve received a lift since the arrival of new boss Philippe Clement.

“We know it’s going to be be tough, but it’s nice to be playing at home,” Shaughnessy said.

Zach Robinson takes on Rangers at Ibrox. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee take on Rangers this Wednesday. Image: Shutterstock

“We’ll give it a go and give it our best.

“I’m sure we can threaten them, you know it’s going to be tough and no one will be expecting us to do it. But we’ve got a good team, and we won’t roll over.

“We did well at Celtic Park, we could’ve probably threatened more but it’s always a different game when you are at Ibrox or Parkhead.

“You always seem to kind of camp in but it will be nice to be at home and try to have a bit of a go at them.”

The clash at Dens Park will be available on pay-per-view, head to ppv.dundeefc.co.uk for more info.

