Dundee boss Tony Docherty wants intimidating Dens ‘to show its strength’ in Rangers clash

The Dark Blues gaffer is backing his in-form side to compete with the Glasgow giants but is calling for noisy backing from the stands.

By George Cran
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty has urged Dundee fans to make new Rangers manager Philippe Clement’s first experience of an away day in Scottish football as uncomfortable as possible.

The Dark Blues boss wants the Belgian and his team to be met by a rocking Dens Park as the Gers visit on Wednesday night.

Dundee go into the game on the back of a four-match unbeaten run having not conceded for three matches.

They are also unbeaten at home since Docherty took over in the summer.

And he wants to continue that fortress feeling.

“It’s under the lights and I really want Dens to show its strength,” Docherty said.

Tony Docherty in the dugout at Livingston. Image: SNS
“I really want, as much as the players are confident, I want the fans to play a real part in that.

“The fans have been outstanding since I came to the club, home and away.

“You saw them again down at Livingston at the weekend.

“They were brilliant but I would ask them to give this one a big push as I know how intimidating an atmosphere Dens can be.

New Rangers boss Philippe Clement. Image: Shutterstock
“It’s a new manager, his first domestic game away from home.

“If he can see an environment at Dens that is really intimidating and it’s not just the team he is playing against, it’s the team and it’s the fans and the crowd, every one of us together.

“That’s what I’d like to be, I’d like Dens to show its strength.”

Conversation