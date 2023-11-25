Dundee 1-2 Hibs: Player ratings and star man as sleepy Dee fall to home defeat

A late Dundee flurry wasn’t enough to earn a point at Dens Park as 10-man Hibs held on for victory.

The Dark Blues went into the contest on the back of two victories but started slowly after the international break.

A confident Hibs side were on top and took a two-goal lead thanks to Jair Tavares and Lewis Miller.

Miller’s red card on 63 minutes, however, saw the tables turn and Dundee’s pressure brought one goal back through Owen Beck on 85 minutes.

There was to be no late equaliser, though, with David Marshall in fine form for the visitors.

First half

Tony Docherty picked an unchanged line-up from the 4-0 thumping of St Mirren, though there was a place for Scott Tiffoney on the bench.

He was back after injury, though there was no place for Josh Mulligan. His recovery from hernia surgery continued with a training session on the Dens pitch ahead of the game.

Nick Montgomery’s Hibs like to dominate possession and Docherty’s Dee are quite happy without it – that’s how the opening period turned out.

The hosts were sleepy early on, however, and it took Jair Tavares’ well-taken opening goal on 16 minutes to spark some life into the home side.

Hibs were well on top and deserved their lead but the Dee began to make in-roads themselves, Luke McCowan denied twice by David Marshall.

The first a brilliant low save and the second a block with the Dens schemer one-on-one, though stumbling.

Both sides threatened further but at the half-time whistle Hibs were deserving leaders.

Second half

They took firm control of the game on 58 minutes as Miller rose above everyone in the penalty area to head his side 2-0 in front.

Miller’s afternoon ended less than five minutes later after he tripped Beck as the Liverpool loanee cut into the area. Already booked, referee Don Robertson had no hesitation in showing a second and following it with a red card.

From the resulting free-kick, Bakayoko fired a good chance straight at Marshall.

McCowan continued to be a bright spark for Dundee and he smashed a fierce effort just over the bar as time began to slip away for the home side.

They did grab one back with five minutes to go. Sub Charlie Reilly cut in well from the right flank before finding Beck. His first shot was blocked but he made no mistake with the second.

Heading into the six minutes of added time, McCowan brought another stunning stop from Marshall as Hibs held on.

And hold on they did to move ahead of the Dark Blues in the Premiership table.

Player Ratings

Dundee FC: Carson 6, Lamie 6 (Reilly 71), Shaughnessy 6, Portales 5, McGhee 6, Beck 7, Boateng 6, McCowan 7, Cameron 6 (Tiffoney 76), Bakayoko 5 (Robinson 76), Rudden 5.

Subs not used: Legzdins, Kerr, Robertson, Howley, Donnelly, Sylla.

Hibs: Marshall, Miller, Fish, Levitt (Jeggo 57), Vente (Hanlon 65), Boyle (Doidge 76), Newell, Obita, Tavares, Campbell (Youan 57), Bushiri.

Subs not used: Wollacott, Harbottle, Allan-Molotnikov, Whittaker, Landers.

Referee: Don Robertson

Attendance: 6,652

Star Man: Owen Beck

Beck has been a star man all season since joining on loan from Liverpool but a goal has eluded him so far.

Excellent in defence and impressive on the ball, another fine showing from the youngster.