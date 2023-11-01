Dundee’s Jordan McGhee on Rangers challenge, ‘brilliant’ nights under lights at Dens and dark blue rewards

Jordan McGhee says nights like hosting Rangers at Dens Park under the lights makes toil at places like Gayfield and Cappielow worth it.

Once more Dundee are the new boys in the Premiership, having won the Championship last season.

All that effort was to bring about challenges like tonight insists the versatile 27-year-old as the Dark Blues prepare to protect their recent four-match unbeaten run.

“That’s what you go to Arbroath and Morton and roll up the sleeves for, these types of nights,” McGhee said.

“Just being back involved in the Premiership is great and games like this, but we are going to go out as we do in every game, try to put on a show and get three points.

“Under the lights at Dens is brilliant. I have been here five years and these games are brilliant.

“A big crowd should be there, the pitch should be great and we’re looking forward to it.

“We are playing well and coming off the back of a win.

“Obviously, we know Rangers’ threats and are a really good team, in European competition as well.

“But we know what we can do.

“Everything is positive around the place, we are all happy and come kick-off we’ll be ready to go.”

Dee-fence

This season defence has been key for the Dark Blues in the first few months of Tony Docherty’s reign.

Only Wednesday’s opponents Rangers and champions Celtic have conceded fewer goals in the Premiership this season than Dundee.

And they’ve kept three clean sheets in their last three games, not conceding for 279 minutes of football.

However, McGhee admits that defensive solidity will be tested by Philippe Clement’s Gers.

“I think that is testament to what the gaffer is building in the changing room,” he added.

“He has brought in really good players and pros and that’s just built on what was here last season.

“Everyone is just snowballing in the right direction and, hopefully, things can keep coming together and we can keep going forward.

“We are under no illusions. We know how good a team Rangers are. They are a great team. But we have defended well all season barring a few moments.

“We have done it as a team and that will be the same tonight as well as trying to carry a threat.”