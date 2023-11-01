Dundee’s Jordan McGhee on Rangers challenge, ‘brilliant’ nights under lights at Dens and dark blue rewards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Jordan McGhee on Rangers challenge, ‘brilliant’ nights under lights at Dens and dark blue rewards

McGhee & Co take on Philippe Clement's Gers at Dens Park tonight.

By George Cran
Jordan McGhee celebrates a key goal in the Championship. Image: SNS.
Jordan McGhee celebrates a key goal in the Championship. Image: SNS.

Jordan McGhee says nights like hosting Rangers at Dens Park under the lights makes toil at places like Gayfield and Cappielow worth it.

Once more Dundee are the new boys in the Premiership, having won the Championship last season.

All that effort was to bring about challenges like tonight insists the versatile 27-year-old as the Dark Blues prepare to protect their recent four-match unbeaten run.

“That’s what you go to Arbroath and Morton and roll up the sleeves for, these types of nights,” McGhee said.

“Just being back involved in the Premiership is great and games like this, but we are going to go out as we do in every game, try to put on a show and get three points.

“Under the lights at Dens is brilliant. I have been here five years and these games are brilliant.

Dundee's Jordan McGhee. Image: SNS
Dundee’s Jordan McGhee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“A big crowd should be there, the pitch should be great and we’re looking forward to it.

“We are playing well and coming off the back of a win.

“Obviously, we know Rangers’ threats and are a really good team, in European competition as well.

“But we know what we can do.

“Everything is positive around the place, we are all happy and come kick-off we’ll be ready to go.”

Dee-fence

This season defence has been key for the Dark Blues in the first few months of Tony Docherty’s reign.

Only Wednesday’s opponents Rangers and champions Celtic have conceded fewer goals in the Premiership this season than Dundee.

And they’ve kept three clean sheets in their last three games, not conceding for 279 minutes of football.

However, McGhee admits that defensive solidity will be tested by Philippe Clement’s Gers.

“I think that is testament to what the gaffer is building in the changing room,” he added.

Jordan McGhee stops a Ross County attack. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Jordan McGhee stops a Ross County attack. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“He has brought in really good players and pros and that’s just built on what was here last season.

“Everyone is just snowballing in the right direction and, hopefully, things can keep coming together and we can keep going forward.

“We are under no illusions. We know how good a team Rangers are. They are a great team. But we have defended well all season barring a few moments.

“We have done it as a team and that will be the same tonight as well as trying to carry a threat.”

