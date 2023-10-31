Ex-referee fears VAR will stop fans going to matches after Dundee denied ‘perfectly good goal’ in Livingston win

A former top tier referee reckons Dundee are lucky that huge decisions didn’t cost them at Livingston on Saturday.

Steve Conroy insists there is no way Amadou Bakayoko’s super strike should have been disallowed with the game goalless.

The former whistler fears that VAR technology is now actively looking for ways to chalk off goals.

If it continues, he fears fans will think twice about attending matches.

Speaking to www.safebettingsites.com he said: “Not for a second was the Livingston goalkeeper obstructed. There were two Dundee players in offside positions but clearly not interfering with play.

“The ball didn’t hit either of them, the goalkeeper didn’t have to change direction – it was a perfectly good goal.

“The goalkeeper knew it was a goal – you could tell by his reaction – and no-one in yellow complained so that tells its own story too.

“My biggest concern is that VAR is now coming up with elaborate ways to disallow a goal. And to exacerbate a bad decision, [match referee] Willie [Collum] goes to the monitor and agrees.

“This is a real worry. One way to stop people going to football is to come up with fancy ways to chalk off goals.”

Conroy also questioned how Willie Collum did not instantly send off Livingston’s Christian Montano for his stamp on Dundee’s Malachi Boateng, who, as a result, is an injury doubt for Wednesday’s clash with Rangers.

VAR intervened to ensure the correct decision was eventually reached.

For the former whistler, that was an example of what VAR should be doing, rather than ruling out goals when no clear and obvious error has occurred.

Conroy said: “It’s one of the most cast iron red cards you will see all season. I have absolutely no idea how Willie managed to miss that.

“Thankfully VAR stepped in and did what it’s supposed to do and corrected a clear and obvious error.

“Fair play to [Livingston boss] Davie Martindale for coming out and saying it was a clear red card.”