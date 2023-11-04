Tony Docherty challenges ‘honest’ Dundee stars to prove Rangers rout was one-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty challenges ‘honest’ Dundee stars to prove Rangers rout was one-off

Dee boss Docherty is confident his side's dip in performance levels will not happen again.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Tony Docherty wants his side to “get back on the horse” after Wednesday night’s 5-0 defeat to Rangers at Dens.

The Dark Blues approached the match with the Glasgow giants in a confident frame of mind after a run of three draws and then a win last Saturday at Livingston.

However, Dark Blues boss Docherty admitted his players had let their previous high standards slip in the badly-disrupted game against Rangers and he is looking for a big response at home against Livi again on Sunday.

The 52-year-old said: “We addressed the other night and we analysed it as a group.

Tony Docherty instructs his Dundee players during their defeat to Rangers. Image: SNS

“The level of performance that I have seen from the players consistently would suggest it was a one-off.

There were reasons for the other night and we just dipped below our standard.

“The good thing is we have a game around the corner and it is time to get back on the horse again.

“If you look at it out of 10 performances, it was the one and a portion of the game against Ross County but the rest of the time they have been really consistent.

“They are such an honest, hard-working and conscientious group. They won’t shy away from anything but they want to be the best they can be.”

Livingston test

Despite beating Livi last week, Docherty is definitely taking nothing for granted against Davie Martindale’s side tomorrow.

He added: “It will be a difficult challenge because they put on a good performance against Hearts the other night.

“I know the type of team we are facing. They are a hard-working team who like to go through the lines.

“We have to combat that by being on the front foot and working harder than them.”

