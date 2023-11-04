Tony Docherty challenges ‘honest’ Dundee stars to prove Rangers rout was one-off

Tony Docherty wants his side to “get back on the horse” after Wednesday night’s 5-0 defeat to Rangers at Dens.

The Dark Blues approached the match with the Glasgow giants in a confident frame of mind after a run of three draws and then a win last Saturday at Livingston.

However, Dark Blues boss Docherty admitted his players had let their previous high standards slip in the badly-disrupted game against Rangers and he is looking for a big response at home against Livi again on Sunday.

The 52-year-old said: “We addressed the other night and we analysed it as a group.

“The level of performance that I have seen from the players consistently would suggest it was a one-off.

“There were reasons for the other night and we just dipped below our standard.

“The good thing is we have a game around the corner and it is time to get back on the horse again.

“If you look at it out of 10 performances, it was the one and a portion of the game against Ross County but the rest of the time they have been really consistent.

“They are such an honest, hard-working and conscientious group. They won’t shy away from anything but they want to be the best they can be.”

Livingston test

Despite beating Livi last week, Docherty is definitely taking nothing for granted against Davie Martindale’s side tomorrow.

He added: “It will be a difficult challenge because they put on a good performance against Hearts the other night.

“I know the type of team we are facing. They are a hard-working team who like to go through the lines.

“We have to combat that by being on the front foot and working harder than them.”