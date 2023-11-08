What is behind Dundee’s Premiership rise and how does Trevor Carson rate among top flight rivals?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

What is behind Dundee’s Premiership rise and how does Trevor Carson rate among top flight rivals?

The Dark Blues sit sixth in the top-flight after promotion last term.

Carson and Joe Shaughnessy after win at Livingston last weekend. Image: SNS
Trevor Carson and Joe Shaughnessy after win at Livingston last weekend. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Two key attributes have seen Dundee shoot up the Premiership table in recent weeks.

At close of play against Livingston over the weekend, the Dark Blues were sitting snug in the top six.

That’s an encouraging sight after a quarter of the season, even if the table is as tight as ever.

Two important factors have played a major role in Dundee’s start to the campaign – clean sheets and set-pieces.

Two factors brought into sharp focus by a brace of wins over Livingston within the space of eight days.

Dundee go 2-0 up at Livingston through Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS
Dundee go 2-0 up at Livingston through Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS

Clean sheets & Trevor Carson

Only Rangers (7) and Celtic (6) have more clean sheets to their name in the Premiership this season.

Dundee have five from 11 games, the same as Hearts.

In those five matches, the Dark Blues have earned 11 of their 14 points this term.

Four of those shut-outs have come in the last five games with the 5-0 hammering against Rangers a stark contrast among the recent run.

A big part of that has been the form of Trevor Carson.

Thanks to our partners StatsBomb, we can see how big an impact he has made.

The Northern Ireland international currently leads the way in the Premiership in saves preventing goals.

If not for Carson, Dundee would have been expected to concede four more than they have so far.

He is well clear of the rest in the Goals Saved Above Average metric with 4.07. Next is St Johnstone’s Dimitar Mitov with 2.3 while Zach Hemming of St Mirren is on 2.13.

Carson’s overall save percentage is 75% with only Rangers keeper Jack Butland better on 78%.

Set-pieces

Dundee are top of the table for their set-piece effectiveness – the Dark Blues and Aberdeen have scored more than any other team so far this season.

Both east coast sides have notched six times from set-pieces.

For the Dark Blues, that’s more than half their entire goal tally in the Premiership this season (10).

Premiership set-piece stats - goals scored (left) and conceded. Image: StatsBomb.
Premiership set-piece stats – goals scored (left) and conceded. Image: StatsBomb.

Against Livingston, it made the difference.

Three goals brought two wins and six points. All three goals came from set-plays, though all different in nature.

The first at the Tony Macaroni Arena came from an Aaron Donnelly long throw, eventually turned in by Joe Shaughnessy.

The second was scored by the same man but through a different route, this time an Owen Beck corner flicked on by Antonio Portales.

Ricki Lamie scores to make it 2-0 Dundee at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Then on Sunday, Luke McCowan became only the second man all season to score direct from a free-kick in the top flight.

Delivery is key, Liverpool loanee Beck has played a big role in providing the ammunition from corners and free-kicks.

But they also have real aerial threats – Shaughnessy has two goals, Ricki Lamie headed in on debut at St Johnstone with the first goal in that game also coming from a set-play.

Premiership stats: Open-play xG and xG conceded (right). Image: StatsBomb.
Premiership stats: Open-play xG and xG conceded (right). Image: StatsBomb.

Zak Rudden’s late equaliser against Kilmarnock came from a corner. Beck sent it in, Lamie headed across goal and the striker was there to slam home to earn a point.

However, it’s not only in the opposing box that Dundee have excelled.

They have only conceded once from a set-piece this season. That was Mikael Mandron’s header from a corner that earned his side all three points at St Mirren.

The only team with a better record is Hearts.

Fine margins

Tony Docherty applauds the Dundee fans after seeing off Livingston at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock

The Premiership this season, as always, is largely decided by fine margins. There is little between the teams.

What is helping Dundee keep on the right side of those margins lately is the ability to shut out the opposition.

And they have a weapon to wield at the sharp end of the pitch, too.

For a newly-promoted side, that’s a very useful combination.

Conversation