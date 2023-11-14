Juan Sara vows to savour ‘special’ Dundee homecoming

Juan Sara insist he can’t wait for his ‘special’ Dundee homecoming – and has vowed to savour every minute of it.

Sara is preparing to return to Dens Park as part of Cammy Kerr’s testimonial when Dundee will host a Celtic Select side at Dens Park on Thursday night

The former striker, who was most recently manager of Argentine cracks Tigre, spent some of his happiest days in a Dark Blue jersey and admits he’s relishing the prospect of running out in front of the Dens faithful again, along with fellow ex-stars such as Julian Speroni and Fabian Caballero.

Sara, who became a fans’ favourite on Tayside from 2000-2003, said: “This will be a very special moment. I’m going to savour it.

“It feels like I’m coming home. I will never forget my time at Dundee because I had such a deep relationship with the fans.

“They took me to their hearts straight away. So when I scored or did something good they always gave me credit.

“It wasn’t easy moving from a foreign country to Scotland but the supporters and everyone at the club made me feel so welcome.

“It will be special to see some of those people again on Thursday and in the build-up to this testimonial match.

3 DAYS TO GO! Get your tickets now for Cammy Kerr's Testimonial! Thursday 16th November

7.45pm Kick Off

The Scot Foam Stadium Prices

Adults £15

Concessions £10

Kids £5 £120pp Hospitality – Call 01382 889966https://t.co/9QzGfPz0jg#thedee #ck2 pic.twitter.com/1w2whkvfDe — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) November 13, 2023

“Now I want to go back out and enjoy playing at Dens again. There’s nothing at stake really but we will still want to give the fans our best.”

Sara recently left Tigre but insists he would jump at the chance of a return to management in the near future.

He added: “I learnt so much at Tigre. It’s all experience which can make you a better manager.

“I’m learning all the time. I know that the next club I go to I will be in a stronger position to bring success.”