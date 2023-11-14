Juan Sara vows to savour ‘special’ Dundee homecoming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Juan Sara vows to savour ‘special’ Dundee homecoming

The Argentine former striker will return to Dens Park for Cammy Kerr's testimonial.

By Euan McArthur
Former Dundee fan favourite Juan Sara will be at Dens Park on Thursday night for Cammy Kerr's testimonial. Image: SNS
Former Dundee fan favourite Juan Sara will be at Dens Park on Thursday night for Cammy Kerr's testimonial. Image: SNS

Juan Sara insist he can’t wait for his ‘special’ Dundee homecoming – and has vowed to savour every minute of it.

Sara is preparing to return to Dens Park as part of Cammy Kerr’s testimonial when Dundee will host a Celtic Select side at Dens Park on Thursday night

The former striker, who was most recently manager of Argentine cracks Tigre, spent some of his happiest days in a Dark Blue jersey and admits he’s relishing the prospect of running out in front of the Dens faithful again, along with fellow ex-stars such as Julian Speroni and Fabian Caballero.

Sara, who became a fans’ favourite on Tayside from 2000-2003, said: “This will be a very special moment. I’m going to savour it.

Juan Sara (right) celebrates with Fabian Caballero, who will also return for Thursday’s match, at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“It feels like I’m coming home. I will never forget my time at Dundee because I had such a deep relationship with the fans.

“They took me to their hearts straight away. So when I scored or did something good they always gave me credit.

“It wasn’t easy moving from a foreign country to Scotland but the supporters and everyone at the club made me feel so welcome.

“It will be special to see some of those people again on Thursday and in the build-up to this testimonial match.

“Now I want to go back out and enjoy playing at Dens again. There’s nothing at stake really but we will still want to give the fans our best.”

Sara recently left Tigre but insists he would jump at the chance of a return to management in the near future.

He added: “I learnt so much at Tigre. It’s all experience which can make you a better manager.

“I’m learning all the time. I know that the next club I go to I will be in a stronger position to bring success.”

