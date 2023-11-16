Cammy Kerr still living Dundee dream – but one big target remains for testimonial star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cammy Kerr still living Dundee dream – but one big target remains for testimonial star

The 28-year-old still has ambitions at Dens Park after 10 years.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee's Cammy Kerr with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
Dundee testimonial man Cammy Kerr lifted the Championship trophy last season. Image: SNS

Cammy Kerr is still living his dream after a decade as a Dundee player.

But the lifelong supporter – whose star-studded testimonial v Celtic takes place on Thursday night – admits there’s still one thing he’s desperate to do in a dark blue jersey.

Kerr will be joined in his Dens Park tribute match by Dee icons including Julian Speroni, Fabian Caballero, Juan Sara and Charlie Adam, as well as ex-coaching duo Ivano and Dario Bonetti.

The long-serving full-back has branded the prospect “surreal”.

But aged just 28, he hopes to stay with Dundee for years to come – and help the club achieve something it hasn’t since 1974.

“I want to win a major trophy,” he said.

“When you look at what other teams around us have done, that’s definitely something we can aim for.

Cammy Kerr wants to experience the ultimate winning feeling in a major final with Dundee. Image: SNS

“That would be the ultimate achievement as a player.

“I always have visions of what things will be like after my career. They seem to be quite prominent in my mind at the moment.

“I think winning a major trophy is one of those things that I could look back on and really enjoy.”

The nature of Kerr’s testimonial – something more normally associated with players in their 30s – has understandably triggered thoughts of the future for the full-back.

He has spoken already of his desire to eventually move into coaching – and ultimately management.

Those feelings, he admits, with Dundee front and centre, are only growing stronger.

“Touch wood, the point where my playing career is ending isn’t coming anytime soon, and I’ll do everything I can to make sure that’s the case,” he said.

Cammy Kerr
Cammy Kerr is already planning for the future – and hopefully with Dundee. Image: SNS

“I’ll keep myself right and the football will take care of itself.

“But I’ve got a real strong thing for management. I know I want to do that afterwards.

“I’ve got my ‘B’ Licence and I’m waiting to hear whether I’ve passed my ‘A’ Licence, so I’m putting the groundwork in now.

“I’ve got a real bond with Dundee and it goes back to my roots as a fan, then picking up bits and pieces from all the managers I’ve played under.

“I think back to being a young player and learning off people like Barry Smith, John Brown, Ray Farningham and Jocky Scott; sitting having a coffee with them and trying to absorb it all.

“They have a special aura about them and I think their links with the club are a big part of that.

“I want to have that one day.”

Tickets for Kerr’s testimonial match v Celtic on Thursday night are available from Dundee FC.

Conversation