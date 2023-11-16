Cammy Kerr still living Dundee dream – but one big target remains for testimonial star

Cammy Kerr is still living his dream after a decade as a Dundee player.

But the lifelong supporter – whose star-studded testimonial v Celtic takes place on Thursday night – admits there’s still one thing he’s desperate to do in a dark blue jersey.

Kerr will be joined in his Dens Park tribute match by Dee icons including Julian Speroni, Fabian Caballero, Juan Sara and Charlie Adam, as well as ex-coaching duo Ivano and Dario Bonetti.

The long-serving full-back has branded the prospect “surreal”.

But aged just 28, he hopes to stay with Dundee for years to come – and help the club achieve something it hasn’t since 1974.

“I want to win a major trophy,” he said.

“When you look at what other teams around us have done, that’s definitely something we can aim for.

“That would be the ultimate achievement as a player.

“I always have visions of what things will be like after my career. They seem to be quite prominent in my mind at the moment.

“I think winning a major trophy is one of those things that I could look back on and really enjoy.”

The nature of Kerr’s testimonial – something more normally associated with players in their 30s – has understandably triggered thoughts of the future for the full-back.

He has spoken already of his desire to eventually move into coaching – and ultimately management.

Those feelings, he admits, with Dundee front and centre, are only growing stronger.

“Touch wood, the point where my playing career is ending isn’t coming anytime soon, and I’ll do everything I can to make sure that’s the case,” he said.

“I’ll keep myself right and the football will take care of itself.

“But I’ve got a real strong thing for management. I know I want to do that afterwards.

“I’ve got my ‘B’ Licence and I’m waiting to hear whether I’ve passed my ‘A’ Licence, so I’m putting the groundwork in now.

“I’ve got a real bond with Dundee and it goes back to my roots as a fan, then picking up bits and pieces from all the managers I’ve played under.

“I think back to being a young player and learning off people like Barry Smith, John Brown, Ray Farningham and Jocky Scott; sitting having a coffee with them and trying to absorb it all.

“They have a special aura about them and I think their links with the club are a big part of that.

“I want to have that one day.”

Tickets for Kerr’s testimonial match v Celtic on Thursday night are available from Dundee FC.