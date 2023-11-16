12 best pictures as Dundee fans hail Dens Park icons at Cammy Kerr’s star-studded testimonial

Dundee fans turned out in their thousands to honour Cammy Kerr in his testimonial clash v Celtic.

And those in attendance were rewarded as a host of former stars pulled on a dark blue jersey once again.

With the legendary Jocky Scott in the home dugout, a modern-day Dundee side opened the match against a Hoops select featuring former Dens goalkeeper Scott Bain.

The contest was typically low key, but with half-an-hour to go, the 3363 crowd lit up as headliners Julian Speroni, Fabian Caballero, Juan Sara and Ivano Bonetti took the field.

Gary Harkins, Paul McGowan, Jim McAllister and Barry Smith also came on to a rapturous reception, while Rab Douglas replaced Bain in the Celtic goal.

Even more ex-stars followed to enliven the match, which finished 1-0 thanks to man of the moment Kerr’s late penalty.

Courier Sport was there to pick out the best pictures from a special night for the lifelong Dundee fan – and his fellow supporters.