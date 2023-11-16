Dundee FC 12 best pictures as Dundee fans hail Dens Park icons at Cammy Kerr’s star-studded testimonial Long-serving Kerr's tribute match was a star-studded affair. Cammy Kerr received a guard of honour ahead of his testimonial clash with Celtic. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group) By Sean Hamilton November 16 2023, 9.50pm Share 12 best pictures as Dundee fans hail Dens Park icons at Cammy Kerr’s star-studded testimonial Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4815170/12-best-pictures-as-dundee-fans-hail-dens-park-icons-at-cammy-kerrs-star-studded-testimonial/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee fans turned out in their thousands to honour Cammy Kerr in his testimonial clash v Celtic. And those in attendance were rewarded as a host of former stars pulled on a dark blue jersey once again. With the legendary Jocky Scott in the home dugout, a modern-day Dundee side opened the match against a Hoops select featuring former Dens goalkeeper Scott Bain. The contest was typically low key, but with half-an-hour to go, the 3363 crowd lit up as headliners Julian Speroni, Fabian Caballero, Juan Sara and Ivano Bonetti took the field. Gary Harkins, Paul McGowan, Jim McAllister and Barry Smith also came on to a rapturous reception, while Rab Douglas replaced Bain in the Celtic goal. Even more ex-stars followed to enliven the match, which finished 1-0 thanks to man of the moment Kerr’s late penalty. Courier Sport was there to pick out the best pictures from a special night for the lifelong Dundee fan – and his fellow supporters. Cammy Kerr, pictured taking to the pitch to warm up, declared the prospect of sharing a dressing room with his childhood heroes “surreal” ahead of his testimonial. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Celtic manager Brandan Rodgers was in the directors’ box at Dens Park. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Cammy Kerr, wearing the captain’s armband for the night, keeps tabs on Celtic’s Ben Quinn. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Dundee manager for the night Jocky Scott (right) in conversation with his assistant Barry Smith. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Ex-Dens goalkeeper Julian Speroni was hailed by supporters at half-time. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Former striker Fabian Caballero got the biggest reception during the break, with fans in the Bobby Cox stand chanting his name in anticipation of his arrival to the action. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Former manager Ivano Bonetti was a target for young autograph hunters as he warmed up. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Juan Sara was serenaded by fans, much like his fellow Argentine Caballero. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Barry Smith took a shift on the park as well as in the dugout on Cammy Kerr’s big night. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Dunfermline boss James McPake was amongst the former Dees to reprise their time in dark blue. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Cammy Kerr smashes home a penalty to win his testimonial match for Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
