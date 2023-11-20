Dundee loan star Luke Graham relishing Montrose move as he reveals reason behind St Johnstone exit as a kid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee loan star Luke Graham relishing Montrose move as he reveals reason behind St Johnstone exit as a kid

The 18-year-old defender is highly rated at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Dundee defender Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose until January. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee defender Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose until January. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Dundee loanee Luke Graham reckons his Montrose move is bringing the best out of him as he relishes the step up to League One.

The central defender has been a regular choice off the bench for Mighty Mo manager Stewart Petrie since arriving on loan from Dens Park.

The Gable Endies sit fifth in League One and Graham, who has caught the eye of the likes of Rangers, Celtic and Arsenal in recent years, is appreciating the step up in level.

He spent last season on loan at Albion Rovers as they suffered relegation from League Two. That followed a spell in junior football with Lochee United.

Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose from Dundee. Image: SNS.
Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose from Dundee. Image: SNS.

The youngster says those two moves helped toughen him up with the “physicality” of playing against men rather than in youth football a real benefit.

But now he’s in the third tier, he’s keen to show a new side to his game as he aims add to his eight appearances so far.

“It’s been very good,” Graham said of the move to Montrose on the club’s YouTube channel.

“The boys have been very good to me, it’s a tight-knit group. The manager has been good with me as well.

“It’s a really well-run club.

“League One is a lot different to what I’m used to with all the astroturf pitches.

“League Two had a lot of sticky grass pitches with not a lot of football being played so it’s nice to see another side of the game.

“One of my strongest points is playing with the ball rather than going long quickly and winning headers.”

St Johnstone history

Graham is learning from the likes of long-time Dundee United skipper Sean Dillon, still a regular at the age of 40 and “a wise head” according to the 18-year-old.

But the Scone lad credits his parents for convincing him to stick at it in the Dundee academy setup after leaving St Johnstone as a kid.

“When I was younger I played Sunday league football in Perth and when I was eight or nine I got scouted by St Johnstone,” he added.

“I was there for four or five years but I didn’t really get on with some of the coaches and went back to Sunday league football.

“That’s when I got scouted by Dundee. I wasn’t sure at first and went back to playing for a boy’s club and eventually wanted to give it another crack at Dundee.”

He added: “My mum and dad … were the reason I went back to Dundee.

“I wasn’t too sure but they said I should give it a go and see what happens. And here I am now.”

Next up for Montrose is a home Scottish Cup clash with fellow League One side Edinburgh City on Saturday before league leaders Falkirk head to Links Park next Tuesday.

