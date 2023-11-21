GEORGE CRAN: Dundee and international breaks – a pain in the neck or something to finally enjoy?

International football is getting in the way of Dundee enjoying their super start to the season even more – or is it?

This campaign for the Dark Blues has been relentlessly stop-start.

Finally we’re at the end of the final pause in the season while UEFA qualifying takes over.

Add in a couple of matches being called off and it’s amazing Dundee have put together such momentum this season.

That will be tested this weekend once more.

But it is credit to Tony Docherty and his side for putting these annoyances to one side so they can get on with noising up the Premiership.

What this break has done is give the Dens Park squad and fans two weeks of looking at a Premiership table with their club sitting in fifth spot.

That’s not the worst thing.

And two weeks to enjoy that 4-0 shellacking of St Mirren last time out.

With a celebration of the fine career Cammy Kerr has enjoyed in dark blue complete with well-kent faces of yesteryear dropped in for good measure.

Some with more greys and bigger bellies than others!

As far as international breaks go, this hasn’t been a bad one from a Dundee point of view.

Dees on duty

There have also been other things to get excited about.

This Dens Park squad has more international call-ups than any I can remember.

There were six call-ups last month, five this time around and all adding to their cap count.

Again, that is testament to the squad built by Docherty.

Most of those call-ups are for U/21 squads – Lyall Cameron and Fin Robertson for Scotland, Owen Beck for Wales and Aaron Donnelly for Northern Ireland. A veritable home nations selection.

Plus the exotic side of things with Amadou Bakayoko jetting off to Africa to take on Mo Salah and the likes.

Had Josh Mulligan not been recovering from a hernia, he’d have been among them, too.

If anyone needed a clear signal of Docherty’s intentions for Dundee – and those above him – then celebrating young talent and giving them the opportunity to forge their senior careers is it.

Combining them with some experienced pros at Premiership level and building a team from there.

It’s working pretty well so far and bodes well for the future at Dens Park.

Hibs

Previously an international break would have meant the entire squad plodding through a week with no game at the end plus a bit of time off.

Now, Dundee have players playing for their countries and coming back boosted by performances or just simply by being recognised by their countries.

And I’ve no doubt that positivity is infectious around the camp.

The key now for Docherty and his men is to keep things going, ensuring it’s not just a fast start.

Hibs at home is a tough one but not a match that should be feared.

Dundee are right in the mix with clubs the size of Hibs right now – this is their chance to really show that.