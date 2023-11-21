GEORGE CRAN: Dundee and international breaks – a pain in the neck or something to finally enjoy?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Dundee and international breaks – a pain in the neck or something to finally enjoy?

The Dark Blues are enjoying a fine start to the Premiership this season - has yet another stoppage to club football been so bad?

Dundee celebrate their win over St Mirren last time out. Image: SNS
By George Cran

International football is getting in the way of Dundee enjoying their super start to the season even more – or is it?

This campaign for the Dark Blues has been relentlessly stop-start.

Finally we’re at the end of the final pause in the season while UEFA qualifying takes over.

Add in a couple of matches being called off and it’s amazing Dundee have put together such momentum this season.

That will be tested this weekend once more.

But it is credit to Tony Docherty and his side for putting these annoyances to one side so they can get on with noising up the Premiership.

What this break has done is give the Dens Park squad and fans two weeks of looking at a Premiership table with their club sitting in fifth spot.

Zach Robinson completes a 4-0 thumping of St Mirren. Image: SNS
That’s not the worst thing.

And two weeks to enjoy that 4-0 shellacking of St Mirren last time out.

With a celebration of the fine career Cammy Kerr has enjoyed in dark blue complete with well-kent faces of yesteryear dropped in for good measure.

Some with more greys and bigger bellies than others!

As far as international breaks go, this hasn’t been a bad one from a Dundee point of view.

Dees on duty

There have also been other things to get excited about.

This Dens Park squad has more international call-ups than any I can remember.

There were six call-ups last month, five this time around and all adding to their cap count.

Cammy Kerr enjoys his testimonial at Dens Park. Image: SNS

Again, that is testament to the squad built by Docherty.

Most of those call-ups are for U/21 squads – Lyall Cameron and Fin Robertson for Scotland, Owen Beck for Wales and Aaron Donnelly for Northern Ireland. A veritable home nations selection.

Plus the exotic side of things with Amadou Bakayoko jetting off to Africa to take on Mo Salah and the likes.

Had Josh Mulligan not been recovering from a hernia, he’d have been among them, too.

Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock

If anyone needed a clear signal of Docherty’s intentions for Dundee – and those above him – then celebrating young talent and giving them the opportunity to forge their senior careers is it.

Combining them with some experienced pros at Premiership level and building a team from there.

It’s working pretty well so far and bodes well for the future at Dens Park.

Hibs

Previously an international break would have meant the entire squad plodding through a week with no game at the end plus a bit of time off.

Tony Docherty in the dugout at Easter Road as Dundee FC drew with Hibs. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty in the dugout at Easter Road as Dundee FC drew with Hibs in September. Image: SNS

Now, Dundee have players playing for their countries and coming back boosted by performances or just simply by being recognised by their countries.

And I’ve no doubt that positivity is infectious around the camp.

The key now for Docherty and his men is to keep things going, ensuring it’s not just a fast start.

Hibs at home is a tough one but not a match that should be feared.

Dundee are right in the mix with clubs the size of Hibs right now – this is their chance to really show that.

