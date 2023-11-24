Dundee boss Tony Docherty backing ‘outstanding’ Dens Park fans to make difference against Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty backing ‘outstanding’ Dens Park fans to make difference against Hibs

The Dark Blues gaffer was delighted with the response from supporters against St Mirren.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty applauds the Dundee fans after seeing off Livingston at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty applauds the Dundee fans after seeing off Livingston at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock

Strong backing from a vibrant Dens Park support could make the difference for Dundee against Hibs on Saturday.

That’s the view of Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty as he bids to maintain a strong home record as manager.

Dundee have lost just one home match all season and Docherty was delighted with the impact made by home fans in their 4-0 win over St Mirren a fortnight ago.

Now he’s hoping for the same kind of crowd this weekend as the Dark Blues aim to go one better than their goal-less draw against Hibs back in September.

Dundee FC v Hibs at the weekend
Dundee FC held Hibs to a hard-fought draw in September. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I think the two teams will probably be quite similar from the previous game,” Docherty said.

“But we’re at home and our home record is really important, we’re really pleased with it.

“Hopefully we’ll get an even bigger crowd this time because the crowd against St Mirren were outstanding.

“That dynamic, in terms of us being at home, will bring a different slant to the game.

“But we know how tough an opponent they are.”

Expansive

Hibs come into the game on the back of a Premiership victory themselves.

The 1-0 win over Kilmarnock brought to an end a seven-match run without a win.

However, Docherty has been impressed by the way Nick Montgomery has his team playing and insists his team will have to be at their best to get something.

“Hibs are a good side,” he added.

Tony Docherty in the dugout at Easter Road as Dundee FC drew with Hibs. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty in the dugout at Easter Road as Dundee FC drew with Hibs. Image: SNS

“I think they were really unfortunate not to win at St Mirren.

“I watched them against Kilmarnock (where they won 1-0) and they were good that day.

“They will come into the game full of confidence and they have a style of play that Nick Montgomery has brought in.

“It’s expansive and possession-based.

“We had a good performance against them at Easter Road so we know how difficult a task it is going to be.

“We will have to do a lot of things right in our gameplan to get a successful result.”

Dundee are set to welcome back Josh Mulligan and Scott Tiffoney from injury.

More from Dundee FC

Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS
Panel finds only 3 VAR errors in Premiership - but TWO cost Dundee
Amadou Bakayoko (left) celebrates with Mo Sylla at full-time of Dundee's 4-0 demolition of St MIrren. Image: SNS
Amadou Bakayoko feeling love at Dundee as Dens Park boss quizzed on permanent switch
Osman Sow celebrates scoring for Dundee against Dunfermline. Image: SNS
Former Dundee and Dundee United striker Osman Sow returns to British football
Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty pinpoints Lyall Cameron improvement as he hails international impact
Dave Mackay and James McPake are preparing Dunfermline for another Fife derby. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dave Mackay eyeing Scottish Cup win over Raith as 'turning point' for Dunfermline
Carson and Joe Shaughnessy after win at Livingston last weekend. Image: SNS
Trevor Carson says Dundee's response from Rangers rout 'speaks volumes' as he reveals pressure…
Dundee's Lyall Cameron and Amadou Bakayoko (right) were in international action this week.
5 Dees on duty: Dundee international round-up as Lyall Cameron shines and Amadou Bakayoko…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty issues warning to high-flying squad as he welcomes back two…
Dundee celebrate their win over St Mirren last time out. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee and international breaks - a pain in the neck or something…
Dundee defender Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose until January. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee loan star Luke Graham relishing Montrose move as he reveals reason behind St…

Conversation