Dundee boss Tony Docherty backing ‘outstanding’ Dens Park fans to make difference against Hibs

Strong backing from a vibrant Dens Park support could make the difference for Dundee against Hibs on Saturday.

That’s the view of Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty as he bids to maintain a strong home record as manager.

Dundee have lost just one home match all season and Docherty was delighted with the impact made by home fans in their 4-0 win over St Mirren a fortnight ago.

Now he’s hoping for the same kind of crowd this weekend as the Dark Blues aim to go one better than their goal-less draw against Hibs back in September.

“I think the two teams will probably be quite similar from the previous game,” Docherty said.

“But we’re at home and our home record is really important, we’re really pleased with it.

“Hopefully we’ll get an even bigger crowd this time because the crowd against St Mirren were outstanding.

“That dynamic, in terms of us being at home, will bring a different slant to the game.

“But we know how tough an opponent they are.”

Expansive

Hibs come into the game on the back of a Premiership victory themselves.

The 1-0 win over Kilmarnock brought to an end a seven-match run without a win.

However, Docherty has been impressed by the way Nick Montgomery has his team playing and insists his team will have to be at their best to get something.

“Hibs are a good side,” he added.

“I think they were really unfortunate not to win at St Mirren.

“I watched them against Kilmarnock (where they won 1-0) and they were good that day.

“They will come into the game full of confidence and they have a style of play that Nick Montgomery has brought in.

“It’s expansive and possession-based.

“We had a good performance against them at Easter Road so we know how difficult a task it is going to be.

“We will have to do a lot of things right in our gameplan to get a successful result.”

Dundee are set to welcome back Josh Mulligan and Scott Tiffoney from injury.