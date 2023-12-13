Tony Docherty spells out issue with VAR as Dundee boss sticks to ‘progressive’ ideals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty spells out issue with VAR as Dundee boss sticks to ‘progressive’ ideals

Rangers were awarded a penalty at Ibrox after a check by the video assistants.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee boss Tony Docherty remains a proponent of VAR despite it working against them in Saturday’s defeat to Rangers.

Phillipe Clement’s side were awarded a spot-kick midway through with the score finely poised at 1-1.

Kevin Clancy initially signalled for a goal kick to Dundee, but after being instructed over to the VAR monitor, the referee pointed to the spot.

Docherty is a fan of using technology to assist referees but is critical of how it is currently being implemented.

He believes the referee was best placed on Saturday to make the call and had no option but to award a penalty after being presented with freeze-framed from the incident.

“I did welcome it,” said Docherty. “We are a progressive football club and VAR is a progressive thing for Scottish football.

“But for me it is the way it is being used that is the big issue.

“Steven Kirkland, the VAR – they are re-refereeing games.

“Going back to what I said on Saturday, for me it is the image Kevin Clancy was shown.

“He deemed it wasn’t a penalty but then the way it is presented to him from Kirkland, he can’t not give a penalty.

“Every single person I have spoken to since, no-one thinks it is a penalty, particularly anyone who knows anything about football – it is never a penalty kick.

“But when Kevin is presented with that image, he has to give it.

“So that’s the issue I’ve got with it, that it is being used in the wrong way.”

The controversial penalty was converted by James Tavernier, leaving Dundee with an uphill battle at Ibrox.

It came after a bright start, with Amadou Bakayoko putting the visitors in front on five minutes.

But the penalty, a crucial goal in the game at a crucial time, threw a spanner in the works of Docherty’s game plan.

Dundee embrace ‘progressive’ VAR

“It is not really for me to say, I can’t give the answer to what the solution is,” added the Dundee manager, who now faces a festive fixture schedule that could go a long way to defining their season.

“I do think it is a progressive tool for Scottish football but we are not using it properly when we are using it to re-referee things.

“My big point was that Kevin Clancy was in the middle of that penalty, he was looking at the situation, seeing everything ahead of him, he is hearing everything and more importantly he is feeling everything.

“But the decision has been taken by someone in a sanitised situation who doesn’t get all that see, hear, feel thing.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty questioned the way VAR is being used. Image: SNS.

“The biggest thing for me as a manager and as a coaching staff, we had objectives in that game and set ourselves targets.

“But to lose a goal like that on 25 minutes was really damaging.”

