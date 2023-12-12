Dundee stars stake claim for first-team recall as reserves hammer Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee stars stake claim for first-team recall as reserves hammer Falkirk

The Dark Blues came from behind to win 7-2 with Scott Tiffoney, Cammy Kerr and Charlie Reilly among the goalscorers.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan celebrates with Scott Tiffoney against Brechin. Image: SNS.
Scott Tiffoney bagged a hat-trick for Dundee reserves. Image: SNS

Dundee’s fringe men are staking a claim for first-team recalls after starring for the club’s reserve side in a 7-2 thrashing of Falkirk.

Dens boss Tony Docherty is keen to use reserve football to ensure his entire first-team squad is up to speed a ready for selection.

And he’ll have been delighted by the response of his senior pros when they dropped down to reserve level.

The Reserve Cup match was moved from North End Park to the Regional Performance Centre astroturf due to poor weather.

As a result no fans were able to watch on as first-team stars Scott Tiffoney, Charlie Reilly, Cammy Kerr, Josh Mulligan, Fin Robertson and Ryan Howley all started.

Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS
Dundee FC attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS

Also in from the start was Jack Wilkie as he returned from injury.

First-half goal glut

However, it was Falkirk who started the brighter of the two teams and took an early lead.

It was all square once more after 11 minutes, though, as Tiffoney made it 1-1 from the penalty spot.

Six minutes later and Tiffoney was at it again, this time backheeling his side in front.

The goals kept coming, on this occasion it was Kerr finding the net. He lined up a free-kick from 25 yards and found the top corner for 3-1.

Half-an-hour hadn’t yet been played and Tiffoney already had a hat-trick before Reilly got his first goal in Dundee dark blue with a strike on 32 minutes.

Tiffoney was replaced after 58 minutes with Rayan Mohammed replacing him. The former Partick Thistle man did his chances of a recall to the starting XI no harm at all.

Mulligan and Reilly then got the chance to put their feet up with 18 minutes left on the clock as Fin Allan and Jamie Richardson entered the fray.

And both subbies would add further goals after Falkirk had cut the deficit to 5-2.

Allan looped in a header before Richardson rounded the goalkeeper in the closing stages to complete the scoring at 7-2.

The victory puts Dundee top of Group Two, one point ahead of local rivals Dundee United.

Dundee: Welsh, Kerr, Murray, Lochhead, Tiffoney, Mulligan, Reilly, Robertson, Howley, Lewis, Wilkie.

Subs: McKelvie, Donald, Sweenie-Rowe, Richardson, Clark, Allan, Mohammed.

Conversation