Malachi Boateng harbours Crystal Palace dream – but loan star needs Dundee success to make it come true

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Malachi Boateng harbours Crystal Palace dream – but loan star needs Dundee success to make it come true

The on-loan Palace midfielder knows he needs to impress at Dens Park in order to progress with his parent club.

By George Cran
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng.
Dundee loanee Malachi Boateng. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Ask Malachi Boateng where he wants his career to lead and the answer is unequivocal.

The on-loan Dundee midfielder hopes to earn his chance – like so many of his friends have – at Crystal Palace.

But the 21-year-old isn’t kidding himself about what’s required to get there.

Before he gets so much as a sniff of the first team dressing room at Selhurst Park, Boateng knows he needs to shine on a weekly basis with the Dark Blues.

After almost half-a-season in the Premiership – during which his performances have been hailed by Dee boss Tony Docherty – he has seen enough to believe Dundee are giving him the perfect platform.

He said: “I’m happy with how things are going, I’ve been in Scotland for a while now so I’m getting used to Scottish football, plus the culture and the weather.

Malachi Boateng and Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Malachi Boateng and Dundee boss Tony Docherty after the Dark Blues’ win over Livingston. Image: SNS

“You play quality teams every week so that has been the biggest challenge.

“I think I have dealt with it well so far but I need to keep improving because you don’t want to get complacent. Football comes back to bite you on the bum if you do that.

“I think this is a good league and it has been good for my development.

“Crystal Palace seem happy, they want me to get experience and get games under my belt.

“I am here to get exposure to the men’s game at a high level.

“I have signed here for the season and all my focus is on this, I am a Dundee player.

Malachi Boateng: ‘Developing then going back’ the plan

“Hopefully when I go back I can push for a place down there, but all that’s on my mind now is enjoying being here.

“Palace get in touch to see how I’m doing, they just talk to me about games and how i’m getting on.

“Mark Bright is the loans manager so he is my point of contact and we speak fairly regularly.

“Some of the players I grew up with have had their chance at Palace.

“David Ozoh is doing well, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Tayo Adaramola are the ones I am close with.

“It’s good to see the club are pushing the youth and developing players.

“I have been there since I was 11 years old so getting out playing games, developing and then going back is the plan.”

In the meantime, Boateng is focused on helping Dundee finish as high up the table as possible in their maiden season back in the top flight.

Malachi Boateng tracks Hibs’ Martin Boyle. Image: SNS

Their form has taken them to the brink of the top six.

And ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Aberdeen, the midfielder believes there is further room for improvement.

“That’s what we’re aiming for [top six],” he said.

“But we just have to do what we can each week and see where we are at the end of the season.

“If we can stay focused, prepare for games well and keep that competitive nature then we can have a really good season.

“The competition is really high, the quality is there in the squad so we’re all pushing each other.

“I think there’s a lot more to come from this squad over the next few months.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee managing director John Nelms unveiled a new concept image of the Dark Blues' proposed new stadium. Image: David Young
John Nelms Q&A: Dundee chief on latest new stadium plans - in his own…
New concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee release new stadium concept image as fresh details emerge
11
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (left) and Mo Sylla (right) are trying to get back into Tony Docherty's starting line-up.
Life of a Dundee substitute: How hard is it to get back in Tony…
Owen Beck has been a standout for Dundee this season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on need to manage Owen Beck injury ahead of Aberdeen…
Claudio Caniggia in action for Dundee.
Dundee enjoying BEST top-flight start since Claudio Caniggia wore dark blue 23 years ago
Tony Docherty salutes the jubilant Dundee fans at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee boss Tony Docherty wants 'fortress' Dens Park as Dark Blues target festive feelgood…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty hits back at 'disrespectful' comments from Ross County boss Derek…
Joe Shaughnessy won his team all three points late on at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's late drama is Scottish football at its best - shame Derek…
3
Joe Shaughnessy grabbed a late Dundee FC winner at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee's away Premiership wins and the surprise link between them
Ross County's Simon Murray pushed over a Dundee fan who had invaded the pitch. Image: Casey/SNS Group/Virtual Scotland
Dundee fan floored by Simon Murray after approaching Ross County star during pitch invasion

Conversation