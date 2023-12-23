Malachi Boateng harbours Crystal Palace dream – but loan star needs Dundee success to make it come true

Ask Malachi Boateng where he wants his career to lead and the answer is unequivocal.

The on-loan Dundee midfielder hopes to earn his chance – like so many of his friends have – at Crystal Palace.

But the 21-year-old isn’t kidding himself about what’s required to get there.

Before he gets so much as a sniff of the first team dressing room at Selhurst Park, Boateng knows he needs to shine on a weekly basis with the Dark Blues.

After almost half-a-season in the Premiership – during which his performances have been hailed by Dee boss Tony Docherty – he has seen enough to believe Dundee are giving him the perfect platform.

He said: “I’m happy with how things are going, I’ve been in Scotland for a while now so I’m getting used to Scottish football, plus the culture and the weather.

“You play quality teams every week so that has been the biggest challenge.

“I think I have dealt with it well so far but I need to keep improving because you don’t want to get complacent. Football comes back to bite you on the bum if you do that.

“I think this is a good league and it has been good for my development.

“Crystal Palace seem happy, they want me to get experience and get games under my belt.

“I am here to get exposure to the men’s game at a high level.

“I have signed here for the season and all my focus is on this, I am a Dundee player.

Malachi Boateng: ‘Developing then going back’ the plan

“Hopefully when I go back I can push for a place down there, but all that’s on my mind now is enjoying being here.

“Palace get in touch to see how I’m doing, they just talk to me about games and how i’m getting on.

“Mark Bright is the loans manager so he is my point of contact and we speak fairly regularly.

“Some of the players I grew up with have had their chance at Palace.

“David Ozoh is doing well, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Tayo Adaramola are the ones I am close with.

“It’s good to see the club are pushing the youth and developing players.

“I have been there since I was 11 years old so getting out playing games, developing and then going back is the plan.”

In the meantime, Boateng is focused on helping Dundee finish as high up the table as possible in their maiden season back in the top flight.

Their form has taken them to the brink of the top six.

And ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Aberdeen, the midfielder believes there is further room for improvement.

“That’s what we’re aiming for [top six],” he said.

“But we just have to do what we can each week and see where we are at the end of the season.

“If we can stay focused, prepare for games well and keep that competitive nature then we can have a really good season.

“The competition is really high, the quality is there in the squad so we’re all pushing each other.

“I think there’s a lot more to come from this squad over the next few months.”