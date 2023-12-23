Dundee slam decision to call off Aberdeen clash: ‘We believe it was playable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee slam decision to call off Aberdeen clash: ‘We believe it was playable’

Manager Tony Docherty 'stunned' to hear verdict from referee David Munro after a pitch inspection.

By George Cran
Dundee trained on the pitch after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Dundee trained on the pitch after the game was called off. Image: SNS

Dundee have slammed the decision to call off their Premiership clash with Aberdeen less than an hour before kick-off.

Manager Tony Docherty was “stunned” after his pre-match team meeting was interrupted to give the news there would be no game.

News then emerged from Dens Park that a pitch inspection by official David Munro had resulted in the game being postponed with home and away fans streaming away from the ground.

That came shortly after two o’clock with “water in the goalmouth” given as the reason for the match being called off.

The game was called off due to this goalmouth. Image: SNS

Dundee, however, plan to take their frustrations to the powers that be.

Indeed the Dark Blues held a training session on the pitch to demonstrate it was playable.

‘Taking it up with the league’

General manager Greg Fenton said: “We arrived this morning as normal for the game and there was light rain, but no issues with the pitch at that time.

“There were no concerns.

“The referee arrived at 1.40 for the game, he did his pitch inspection and had concerns with the away end goalmouth.

“At that point, with no consultation with the managers or the police, he made his decision to call it off.

“He made his decision then told the managers and police.

Referee David Munro called off the Dundee v Aberdeen game. Image: SNS

“Would I have expected him to speak to the managers first? All of us, the managers, police, safety team and all together make a decision.

“He said he had concerns with the water in the goalmouth and player safety.

“Obviously we’re not happy with that and we’ll be taking it up with the league and the SFA.

“We will deal with it internally but we will be taking it up with them.”

Dundee players train on the pitch. Image: SNS

He added: “Do we believe the pitch is playable? Absolutely.

“We have had it a lot worse here, against Motherwell at the start of the season, the Rangers game on the first of November.

“Those were a lot worse than what this is, in my opinion.

“You can see from the players training on it.

“Any event that gets cancelled there’s obviously a cost to that and it will be six figures.”

Tony Docherty

Meanwhile, Dundee boss Tony Docherty says the fact his side trained on the park showed the surface was playable.

He said: “The thing that is surreal at the moment is that it is three minutes past three, three minutes after kick off would be, and my team has already done a 15 minute session.

“And we will be doing a 90 minute session on the pitch which tells you everything.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was furious after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty after the game was called off. Image: SNS

“I think the game should have gone ahead.

“I was in the middle of my team meeting about five to two and I got a chap at the door. That must have been five to two to tell me the game is off.

“I don’t know what the protocol is, but I would expect that to be the case, that the referee would speak to myself and the opposition manager but that never happened.

“I am stunned, shocked and really disappointed. It is a busy schedule, you organise family life around games of football and now you need to change all that.”

Docherty also had sympathy for the travelling supporters with a big crowd expected at Dens Park.

“You have 3,000 Aberdeen fans here and I know how passionate they are but more importantly I have all my home fans coming here on the back of good performances,” he added.

“The two good teams were going to go hard at it.”

More from Dundee FC

Referee David Munro called off the Dundee v Aberdeen game. Image: SNS
Dundee v Aberdeen OFF: Waterlogged pitch sees Premiership clash postponed
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng.
Malachi Boateng harbours Crystal Palace dream - but loan star needs Dundee success to…
Dundee managing director John Nelms unveiled a new concept image of the Dark Blues' proposed new stadium. Image: David Young
John Nelms Q&A: Dundee chief on latest new stadium plans - in his own…
2
New concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee release new stadium concept image as fresh details emerge
12
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (left) and Mo Sylla (right) are trying to get back into Tony Docherty's starting line-up.
Life of a Dundee substitute: How hard is it to get back in Tony…
Owen Beck has been a standout for Dundee this season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on need to manage Owen Beck injury ahead of Aberdeen…
Claudio Caniggia in action for Dundee.
Dundee enjoying BEST top-flight start since Claudio Caniggia wore dark blue 23 years ago
Tony Docherty salutes the jubilant Dundee fans at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee boss Tony Docherty wants 'fortress' Dens Park as Dark Blues target festive feelgood…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty hits back at 'disrespectful' comments from Ross County boss Derek…
Joe Shaughnessy won his team all three points late on at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's late drama is Scottish football at its best - shame Derek…
3

Conversation