Tony Docherty demands instant Dundee reaction after Celtic disappointment as he reveals double striker injury blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty demands instant Dundee reaction after Celtic disappointment as he reveals double striker injury blow

The Dark Blues were beaten 3-0 at home by the champions.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock

Tony Docherty has called for an immediate reaction after seeing his side swept aside by Celtic at Dens Park.

The Boxing Day clash saw the champions dominate the majority of the contest and eventually ran out 3-0 winners.

Dee goalie Trevor Carson won’t want to see the first two back again, Paulo Bernardo poking through his legs from close range early in the second half before he parried a Mikey Johnston strike into the corner.

Johnston added a third late on to complete a comprehensive victory for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Paulo Bernardo puts Celtic 1-0 up at Dundee. Image: SNS

And Docherty wants to see more from his side on the ball.

“I was pleased at half-time. We limited Celtic to few chances and our defensive structure was good,” the Dundee boss said.

“I was asking the players to improve their ball retention in the second half.

“The first 10 minutes of the second half are really important when you play against the Old Firm and I warned the players of that.

“It was important we kept that defensive structure but there were a couple of wee chances just before the goal.

“Then they got their goal, I thought it was fortunate.

“But once they got the goal, you see the quality Celtic have.

“Our season won’t be defined by a defeat to Celtic, what will define it is the reaction to it.

“When we lost to Rangers here earlier in the season, the reaction to that was really positive.

“Knowing the mentality of the group, hopefully I’ll see the same reaction.”

Injuries

Zach Robinson receives treatment as Dundee are beaten by Celtic. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson receives treatment as Dundee are beaten by Celtic. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Dundee’s striking options were dealt a double blow on a freezing afternoon at Dens Park.

Diego Pineda returned to the bench after four games out. However, he picked up an injury in the warm-up.

And then Zach Robinson lasted just 16 minutes after coming on as a sub before being replaced himself by Ryan Howley.

Docherty said: “He got a sore one. On the way out from the corner he caught one in his hip.

“And we lost Diego Pineda, he got injured in the warm-up, so I was limited with our striking options.”

Dundee are next in action in the Premiership at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

More from Dundee FC

Paulo Bernardo squeezes in Celtic's opener at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee 0-3 Celtic: Player ratings and star man as Trevor Carson rues errors in…
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy on reason for optimism as Dee aim to end 35-year…
Dundee players train on the Dens Park pitch after the Aberdeen game was called off. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: What next for Dundee after call-off fury with all eyes on Owen…
Referee David Munro conducts a pitch inspection before a cinch Premiership match before calling off the Dundee v Aberdeen match. Image: SNS
Dundee 'extremely unhappy' with actions of referee over 'unnecessary' Aberdeen call-off
2
Dundee trained on the pitch after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Dundee general manager slams decision to call off Aberdeen clash
Dens Park in Dundee.
Dundee fans react after clash against Aberdeen postponed just before kick-off
2
Referee David Munro called off the Dundee v Aberdeen game. Image: SNS
Dundee v Aberdeen OFF: Waterlogged pitch sees Premiership clash postponed
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng.
Malachi Boateng harbours Crystal Palace dream - but loan star needs Dundee success to…
Dundee managing director John Nelms unveiled a new concept image of the Dark Blues' proposed new stadium. Image: David Young
John Nelms Q&A: Dundee chief on latest new stadium plans - in his own…
2
New concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee release new stadium concept image as fresh details emerge
12

Conversation