Tony Docherty demands instant Dundee reaction after Celtic disappointment as he reveals double striker injury blow

Tony Docherty has called for an immediate reaction after seeing his side swept aside by Celtic at Dens Park.

The Boxing Day clash saw the champions dominate the majority of the contest and eventually ran out 3-0 winners.

Dee goalie Trevor Carson won’t want to see the first two back again, Paulo Bernardo poking through his legs from close range early in the second half before he parried a Mikey Johnston strike into the corner.

Johnston added a third late on to complete a comprehensive victory for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

And Docherty wants to see more from his side on the ball.

“I was pleased at half-time. We limited Celtic to few chances and our defensive structure was good,” the Dundee boss said.

“I was asking the players to improve their ball retention in the second half.

“The first 10 minutes of the second half are really important when you play against the Old Firm and I warned the players of that.

“It was important we kept that defensive structure but there were a couple of wee chances just before the goal.

Celtic take the lead against Dundee through Paulo Bernardo!

“Then they got their goal, I thought it was fortunate.

“But once they got the goal, you see the quality Celtic have.

“Our season won’t be defined by a defeat to Celtic, what will define it is the reaction to it.

“When we lost to Rangers here earlier in the season, the reaction to that was really positive.

“Knowing the mentality of the group, hopefully I’ll see the same reaction.”

Injuries

Meanwhile, Dundee’s striking options were dealt a double blow on a freezing afternoon at Dens Park.

Diego Pineda returned to the bench after four games out. However, he picked up an injury in the warm-up.

And then Zach Robinson lasted just 16 minutes after coming on as a sub before being replaced himself by Ryan Howley.

Docherty said: “He got a sore one. On the way out from the corner he caught one in his hip.

“And we lost Diego Pineda, he got injured in the warm-up, so I was limited with our striking options.”

Dundee are next in action in the Premiership at Kilmarnock on Saturday.