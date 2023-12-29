Dundee January transfer plans: Tony Docherty on enhancing squad and possible outgoings or loan recalls

Tony Docherty is determined to “enhance” his Dundee squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

However, he insists there will be no panic at Dens Park after the business done in the summer that has left them in seventh spot after Christmas.

Injuries, though, could force his hand.

Injuries like the one suffered by centre-back Antonio Portales.

The Mexican damaged a hamstring in the recent defeat at Rangers and has been ruled out until well into the new year.

Numbers at the back were stretched against Celtic on Boxing Day when Ricki Lamie missed that Premiership clash.

So reinforcements could come in that area.

But Docherty is relaxed over the month ahead.

Incoming?

Asked if he expects to be busy in January, the Dundee boss replied: “Not too busy because I am happy with the squad we have assembled.

“We won’t be panicking in the transfer window.

“Obviously injuries impact things potentially. We’ve got Antonio Portales out for a while and Ricki Lamie missed the Celtic game, there are areas we maybe need to address.

“But I’m not going into it with panic that we need to bring in new players.

“I’m happy with the squad we have assembled. But, for them, I want to enhance it.

“Hopefully if we enhance it with one or two then I’ll be happy with that.

“January isn’t a great window so I’m a great believer of getting the bulk of your work done in the summer and then in January you can enhance and fine tune.”

Exits?

Things could also change if any of the existing squad express a desire to move on.

Players like Lee Ashcroft and Mo Sylla haven’t played much due to the form of Joe Shaughnessy and Malachi Boateng.

Diego Pineda, too, hasn’t featured of late and picked up an injury in recent weeks.

But Docherty says there is nothing imminent in terms of outgoings.

“There could be. There is nobody I would name just now,” the Dens boss replied when asked if anybody was leaving.

“But there could be. Everybody wants to play of course.

“However, we have a great squad here and even the ones who haven’t played as much have been integral to that.

“I constantly strive to make sure we’ve got that.

“We’ll see how the window goes, if people chap my door and want to get more game time or if we want to bring in new faces then we’ll look to do that.”

Any loan recalls?

The club also have a number of players out on loan in the Championship with the option of a recall in January.

Docherty, though, wouldn’t be drawn on whether the likes of Shaun Byrne or Max Anderson would be coming back to join his squad for the second half of the season.

“It’s a consultation process,” he added.

“Shaun Byrne has done well at Raith Rovers, Max Anderson has done well at Inverness, Harry Sharp has played his part at Dunfermline and Tyler French has done well at Morton.

“We’re in constant dialogue with these boys as well.

“We’re very much keeping our options open.”