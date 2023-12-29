Dundee January transfer plans: Tony Docherty on enhancing squad and possible outgoings or loan recalls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee January transfer plans: Tony Docherty on enhancing squad and possible outgoings or loan recalls

The Dark Blues boss is relaxed over the winter window after a positive start to the season.

By George Cran
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty spurs his team on at Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty Image: SNS

Tony Docherty is determined to “enhance” his Dundee squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

However, he insists there will be no panic at Dens Park after the business done in the summer that has left them in seventh spot after Christmas.

Injuries, though, could force his hand.

Injuries like the one suffered by centre-back Antonio Portales.

The Mexican damaged a hamstring in the recent defeat at Rangers and has been ruled out until well into the new year.

Numbers at the back were stretched against Celtic on Boxing Day when Ricki Lamie missed that Premiership clash.

Antonio Portales gets treatment at Ibrox but could be missing for Dundee FC in the games to come. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales gets treatment at Ibrox. Image: SNS

So reinforcements could come in that area.

But Docherty is relaxed over the month ahead.

Incoming?

Asked if he expects to be busy in January, the Dundee boss replied: “Not too busy because I am happy with the squad we have assembled.

“We won’t be panicking in the transfer window.

“Obviously injuries impact things potentially. We’ve got Antonio Portales out for a while and Ricki Lamie missed the Celtic game, there are areas we maybe need to address.

Dundee defender Ricki Lamie in control against Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie missed out against Celtic. Image: SNS

“But I’m not going into it with panic that we need to bring in new players.

“I’m happy with the squad we have assembled. But, for them, I want to enhance it.

“Hopefully if we enhance it with one or two then I’ll be happy with that.

“January isn’t a great window so I’m a great believer of getting the bulk of your work done in the summer and then in January you can enhance and fine tune.”

Exits?

Things could also change if any of the existing squad express a desire to move on.

Players like Lee Ashcroft and Mo Sylla haven’t played much due to the form of Joe Shaughnessy and Malachi Boateng.

Diego Pineda, too, hasn’t featured of late and picked up an injury in recent weeks.

But Docherty says there is nothing imminent in terms of outgoings.

Lee Ashcroft slides in on Connor Wilkinson. Image: SNS
Lee Ashcroft hasn’t played since August. Image: SNS

“There could be. There is nobody I would name just now,” the Dens boss replied when asked if anybody was leaving.

“But there could be. Everybody wants to play of course.

“However, we have a great squad here and even the ones who haven’t played as much have been integral to that.

“I constantly strive to make sure we’ve got that.

“We’ll see how the window goes, if people chap my door and want to get more game time or if we want to bring in new faces then we’ll look to do that.”

Any loan recalls?

Dundee FC trio Tyler French, Shaun Byrne and Max Anderson are all on loan in the Championship.
Dundee trio Tyler French, Shaun Byrne and Max Anderson are all on loan in the Championship.

The club also have a number of players out on loan in the Championship with the option of a recall in January.

Docherty, though, wouldn’t be drawn on whether the likes of Shaun Byrne or Max Anderson would be coming back to join his squad for the second half of the season.

“It’s a consultation process,” he added.

“Shaun Byrne has done well at Raith Rovers, Max Anderson has done well at Inverness, Harry Sharp has played his part at Dunfermline and Tyler French has done well at Morton.

“We’re in constant dialogue with these boys as well.

“We’re very much keeping our options open.”

More from Dundee FC

Dare Olufunwa.
Dare Olufunwa: St Johnstone fans are passionate about Dundee game and we will be…
Luke McCowan takes on Celtic. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan reveals Dundee are 'raging' at Celtic display as he demands more belief
Dundee's Luke McCowan is dismayed as his side fall to defeat against Celtic. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points from Celtic defeat - Trevor Carson, reaction needed and striker…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty demands instant Dundee reaction after Celtic disappointment as he reveals double striker…
Paulo Bernardo squeezes in Celtic's opener at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee 0-3 Celtic: Player ratings and star man as Trevor Carson rues errors in…
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy on reason for optimism as Dee aim to end 35-year…
Dundee players train on the Dens Park pitch after the Aberdeen game was called off. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: What next for Dundee after call-off fury with all eyes on Owen…
Referee David Munro conducts a pitch inspection before a cinch Premiership match before calling off the Dundee v Aberdeen match. Image: SNS
Dundee 'extremely unhappy' with actions of referee over 'unnecessary' Aberdeen call-off
2
Dundee trained on the pitch after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Dundee general manager slams decision to call off Aberdeen clash
Dens Park in Dundee.
Dundee fans react after clash against Aberdeen postponed just before kick-off
2

Conversation