Tony Docherty hails Dundee’s never-say-die character at Kilmarnock as he picks out key man in late, late draw

Joe Shaughnessy scored in the final attack of the game to earn a 2-2 draw after incredible late drama at Rugby Park.

By George Cran
Dundee celebrate Joe Shaughnessy's (right) late header. Image: SNS
Dundee celebrate Joe Shaughnessy's (right) late header. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty hailed the never-say-die mentality of his Dundee side after yet another last-gasp goal grabbed a key result.

Once more it was Joe Shaughnessy with the header after 95 minutes to make it 2-2.

That came after Kilmarnock thought they’d turned the match around and won it in stoppage time themselves.

Luke McCowan’s fine first-half goal capped an impressive opening 45 for the visitors before Killie piled the pressure on in the second half.

Dundee’s defensive resistance was finally broken on 86 minutes as Joe Wright headed home before Rory McKenzie thought he had given his side all three points.

Killie thought they’d won it through Rory McKenzie. Image: SNS

The late turnaround saw Killie ahead after 93 minutes only for Shaughnessy to come up trumps once again.

‘What a mentality they’ve got’

The Dens skipper scored with the final touch of the game just two weeks ago to win all three points at Ross County.

This time he headed home to epitomise the character of his side according to his manager.

“We were outstanding in the first half,” Tony Docherty said.

“We just needed that second goal but our level of performance was fantastic.

“I know Derek McInnes and I know his Kilmarnock team. I knew they were going to throw everything at us in the second half and they did.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS

“Up until four minutes to go, we withstood that pressure. I was gutted we lost the goal and equally when the second goal goes in.

“Listen, I can’t criticise those boys. What a mentality they’ve got.

“That’s them done it at Dens Park against Kilmarnock, in the last seconds against Ross County and there today.

“That epitomises the squad I’ve got and my captain Joe Shaughnessy.

“It’s just that mentality there is, that spirit and attitude that I’m delighted with.

“When the dust settles that could be a huge point in our season.”

‘Good recipe’

Docherty chose to send goalkeeper Trevor Carson up for the final corner kick as Owen Beck lined up the set-piece.

That same tactic worked against Killie earlier in the season.

Shaughnessy heads home. Image: SNS

And the Dens boss was delighted to see it come off once more to earn a late, late 2-2 draw.

“We did it against Kilmarnock in the last game when Zak Rudden got the equaliser in the dying embers of that game,” he added.

“I don’t know what he (Carson) did but it worked.

“We’ve had a real consistent level of performance all season, probably outwith the Old Firm games.

“We are a competitive team. When you have the performance we had in the first half, and you ally that to spirit and mentality to score a goal in the last seconds of the game, that’s a good recipe.”

The point sees Dundee seventh in the Premiership table, two points behind Hibs in sixth with a game in hand.

