Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam ‘set’ for first managerial role at Fleetwood Town as ex-Hibs boss replacement

Former Dundee captain Charlie Adam is reportedly set to be announced as Fleetwood Town manager.

It will be the Dundonian’s first step into management after hanging up his boots following his Dens Park exit in 2022.

He has been a coach in the Burnley youth setup and Clarets loan manager but is now set to take over League One Fleetwood, according to the Daily Record.

Adam has made clear his desire to step into management since retiring as a player.

The Lancashire outfit are deep in relegation trouble in League One, sitting 23rd following nine matches without victory.

Friday’s 2-0 home defeat to Bolton Wanderers saw the club sack ex-Hibs boss Lee Johnson after just three months in the job.

Johnson was also sacked by the Hibees this season before taking over from former Celtic captain Scott Brown at Highbury Stadium.

Fleetwood travel to 17th-placed Shrewsbury Town on Monday as they aim to cut the five-point gap to safety.