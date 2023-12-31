Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam ‘set’ for first managerial role at Fleetwood Town as ex-Hibs boss replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam ‘set’ for first managerial role at Fleetwood Town as ex-Hibs boss replacement

The English side are 23rd in League One.

By George Cran
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Former Dundee captain Charlie Adam. Image: SNS

Former Dundee captain Charlie Adam is reportedly set to be announced as Fleetwood Town manager.

It will be the Dundonian’s first step into management after hanging up his boots following his Dens Park exit in 2022.

He has been a coach in the Burnley youth setup and Clarets loan manager but is now set to take over League One Fleetwood, according to the Daily Record.

Adam has made clear his desire to step into management since retiring as a player.

Lee Johnson was sacked as Fleetwood Town boss on Friday and is set to be replaced by Charlie Adam. Image: SNS.

The Lancashire outfit are deep in relegation trouble in League One, sitting 23rd following nine matches without victory.

Friday’s 2-0 home defeat to Bolton Wanderers saw the club sack ex-Hibs boss Lee Johnson after just three months in the job.

Johnson was also sacked by the Hibees this season before taking over from former Celtic captain Scott Brown at Highbury Stadium.

Fleetwood travel to 17th-placed Shrewsbury Town on Monday as they aim to cut the five-point gap to safety.

