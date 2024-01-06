Dundee want to ‘kick on’ with plans for women’s team as key factors revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee want to ‘kick on’ with plans for women’s team as key factors revealed

The Dark Blues recently appointed a head of girls pathway and have youth teams in place.

By George Cran
Dundee head of girls pathway Micheil Russell Smith in coaching action. Image: Dundee FC
Dundee head of girls pathway Micheil Russell Smith in coaching action. Image: Dundee FC

Dundee aim to kick off their women’s team later this year.

Initial plans were to set up the team “no later than 2025”. However, Dark Blues general manager and community trust CEO Greg Fenton hopes to get things under way before the end of 2024.

The Dark Blues have already started girls teams at U/8 and U/10 level and a recreational football session of adults.

Just last month they appointed Micheil Russell Smith as Head of Girls Pathway and are aiming to get other key pieces in place as this year goes on.

However, Fenton is keen to focus on doing things right, not just doing them fast.

“The women’s side of things was always something we were going to take slowly,” he told Courier Sport.

Dundee general manager Greg Fenton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee general manager and community trust CEO Greg Fenton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“For a number of factors – you need businesses to engage, you need facilities and you need the right personnel.

“We believe we have that last factor with Micheil.

“The grassroots element of the girls game is growing. We train at the Regional Performance Centre, which is the best facility out there.

“We have the women’s recreational football as well.

“So we are moving in the right direction.

“I always get asked the question about when the women’s first team for Dundee Football Club will get started.

“We do have a plan for that.”

‘Make sure we get it right’

The one major factor in delivering that plan is having the right facilities.

A key reason for Dundee not having a women’s team previously, while others like city rivals Dundee United started back in 2015, has been a lack of facilities.

Up until 2022 the club were based at Dens Park before moving to the Gardyne Campus at Dundee and Angus College.

And ensuring there is a home for the women’s team before starting is key for the Dark Blues.

Fenton added: “We need to make sure we have the facilities for the team.

“We can’t have the players and staff going from council pitch to council pitch – they have to have a proper facility.

“We have a good idea what our facilities will look like in the next two years so it’s a case of building that up so the women’s and girl’s teams can move in there.

“If we can get that up and going then there’s no reason why we can’t get them going later this year.

“We want to do things right so it’s better to take our time to make sure we get it right.”

‘Kick on’

A new sponsor has been agreed to help with the current girls teams.

In announcing that, the players were due to be paraded in full Dundee kit at half-time during the St Johnstone game on January 2, only for that clash to be postponed.

The girls teams train at the Regional Performance Centre.

Building more girls’ age group teams is also on the agenda. But, again, with a patient approach.

“We’d like more teams but there are a lot of girls teams already across the city,” Fenton said.

“And the last thing we want to be doing is to start pinching players.

“We’re here to work together.

“But there will be a time when we need to create more teams to work up to the actual senior ladies team.

“Now, though, we’re working with the SFA and Sam Milne has been great with us as have all the SFA staff.

“Now we want to kick on.”

Conversation