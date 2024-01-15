Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals Lee Ashcroft challenge and ‘what’s best’ for Shaun Byrne

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has challenged players to use the next few weeks to stake their claim for a place in his side.

That includes Lee Ashcroft, who has found game time difficult to come by this season.

The 30-year-old started all four group matches in the Viaplay Cup and the first two Scottish Premiership matches but hasn’t played a single minute since.

Reports elsewhere have linked the defender to a few Championship clubs – including Raith Rovers and his former employers Dunfermline.

But, with Antonio Portales still on the sidelines, Rickie Lamie only returning to training on Friday and Docherty preferring a back three, there is scope for Ashcroft to make his mark.

Lee Ashcroft is a ‘brilliant professional’

Docherty has fostered a ‘”training camp” atmosphere since the players returned from their break, despite staying put in Dundee.

That and the coming matches will be a chance for those more on the fringes of the squad to step up.

“Lee is a brilliant professional and will be disappointed and frustrated about his game time,” Docherty told Courier Sport.

“Now, as I said to all the players last week, there’s an opportunity for game time.

“Portales is out, Rickie Lamie is coming back, I’d like to think all the squad – the ones a bit frustrated at not getting a lot of game time – it’s an opportunity for them now.

“They’ve got to go and take it and Lee Ashcroft is in that boat.”

The Dundee manager also revealed he’d held talks with midfielder Shaun Byrne and decided that it was best for all parties for the midfielder to remain at Stark’s Park.

Docherty couldn’t guarantee the game time that Byrne wants and has been given at Raith Rovers – who are making moves to make the move permanent.

“He’s enjoying his football and the important thing for Shaun is this stage of his career is that he has to be playing,” added Docherty.

“If I can’t guarantee him game time – because I think that area of the pitch is where I’m really, really strong.

“He’s done well, because he’s been given the opportunity to play games.

“If his game time was limited here, I’m sure he would be looking to play and get as many minutes as he can.”