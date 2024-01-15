Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals Lee Ashcroft challenge and ‘what’s best’ for Shaun Byrne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals Lee Ashcroft challenge and ‘what’s best’ for Shaun Byrne

Tony Docherty spoke to Courier Sport about the duo's immediate future.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty addressed the futures of Lee Ashcroft and Shaun Byrne. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has challenged players to use the next few weeks to stake their claim for a place in his side.

That includes Lee Ashcroft, who has found game time difficult to come by this season.

The 30-year-old started all four group matches in the Viaplay Cup and the first two Scottish Premiership matches but hasn’t played a single minute since.

Reports elsewhere have linked the defender to a few Championship clubs – including Raith Rovers and his former employers Dunfermline.

But, with Antonio Portales still on the sidelines, Rickie Lamie only returning to training on Friday and Docherty preferring a back three, there is scope for Ashcroft to make his mark.

Lee Ashcroft is a ‘brilliant professional’

Docherty has fostered a ‘”training camp” atmosphere since the players returned from their break, despite staying put in Dundee.

That and the coming matches will be a chance for those more on the fringes of the squad to step up.

“Lee is a brilliant professional and will be disappointed and frustrated about his game time,” Docherty told Courier Sport.

Lee Ashcroft, pictured with team-mate Jordan McGhee, has been out of favour at Dundee recently. Image: SNS.

“Now, as I said to all the players last week, there’s an opportunity for game time.

“Portales is out, Rickie Lamie is coming back, I’d like to think all the squad – the ones a bit frustrated at not getting a lot of game time – it’s an opportunity for them now.

“They’ve got to go and take it and Lee Ashcroft is in that boat.”

The Dundee manager also revealed he’d held talks with midfielder Shaun Byrne and decided that it was best for all parties for the midfielder to remain at Stark’s Park.

Docherty couldn’t guarantee the game time that Byrne wants and has been given at Raith Rovers – who are making moves to make the move permanent.

“He’s enjoying his football and the important thing for Shaun is this stage of his career is that he has to be playing,” added Docherty.

“If I can’t guarantee him game time – because I think that area of the pitch is where I’m really, really strong.

Raith Rovers’ Euan Murray, Shaun Byrne and Liam Dick celebrate the win at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

“He’s done well, because he’s been given the opportunity to play games.

“If his game time was limited here, I’m sure he would be looking to play and get as many minutes as he can.”

