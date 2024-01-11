EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty confirms Dundee are monitoring Burnley hot shot Michael Mellon

Dundee manager Tony Docherty says it’s no surprise a host of clubs are being linked with Burnley striker Michael Mellon.

After his 15 goals on loan at Morecambe in the first half of the season, the Clarets are now weighing the 20-year-old striker’s next move.

Dundee are one of two Scottish clubs linked with a January loan move for Mellon – a Scotland under-21 international and son of former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon – along with a number of English sides.

Amid reported competition in Scotland for the 20-year-old from Ross County, whose manager Derek Adams was his Morecambe boss earlier in the season, Dundee are monitoring his situation.

“We’ll continually get linked with players,” Dark Blues boss Docherty told Courier Sport.

“It’s no surprise that a lot of teams are being linked with Michael Mellon, he’s a very on-form striker. I’ve seen him play at Scotland under-21 level. He plays in that team with a lot of our boys.

“He’s a very talented player; 15 goals he’s scored in around 20 or so appearances. So obviously he’s attracting a lot of attention.

“We’ll just monitor it, no more than that just now.”

Docherty’s Dark Blues are in the market for an attacker in the January transfer window, while a replacement for recalled Liverpool left back Owen Back is also on the manager’s shopping list.