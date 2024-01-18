Ryan Astley joins Dundee from Everton as new Dens Park star reveals Owen Beck link

Dundee have completed the signing of Wales under-21 international defender Ryan Astley.

The 22-year-old arrives from English Premier League outfit Everton and has penned a contract until the summer of 2026.

Astley becomes the Dee’s third January arrival, following the captures of Dara Costelloe and Curtis Main.

Speaking to the Dark Blues’ website, Astley said: “It feels amazing to sign for the club and I’m really looking forward to being here.

“I spoke with the gaffer last week and I really liked what he had to say and how I can help the team. Since then it has been slowly happening and I got the call yesterday to travel up to Dundee.

“I know Owen Beck as we have the same agent, so I spoke with Owen a few days ago and he was full of praise for the club, the staff, the players, and everything about it and that sealed it for me, I knew I wanted to sign for Dundee.

“I can’t wait to train with my new teammates and to play in front of the Dundee supporters.”

Astley played 32 times for Accrington Stanley in League One last season, playing in central defence throughout the campaign.

He signed a new one-year deal with Everton in the summer.

The Toffees have permitted the youngster join Dundee for an undisclosed fee and it is understood a sell-on fee is part of the deal.