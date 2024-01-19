Dundee boss Tony Docherty in market for more additions as he reveals summer chase for Curtis Main

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in market for more additions as he reveals summer chase for Curtis Main

The Dark Blues have snapped up three players this month already.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dundee aren’t done in the transfer window just yet says manager Tony Docherty.

That’s despite securing his third signing of the month.

Dara Costelloe came in on loan from Burnley after leaving St Johnstone at the start of the month before Curtis Main arrived on Wednesday and Ryan Astley came in from Everton on Thursday.

Main is in line to make his debut at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

However, a replacement for the departed Owen Beck is still very much on the shopping list for Dundee.

Owen Beck
Owen Beck’s returned to parent club Liverpool earlier this month. Image: SNS

And there could be more to come before the month is out.

“I’m really happy with the squad we’ve got,” Docherty said.

“But if you want to improve, you need to identify the areas we can improve.

“Owen Beck is a great example, he did a great job for us, but now we need to find someone else to kick us on again.

“There are other areas of the team we can maybe improve on.

Antonio Portales gets treatment at Ibrox but could be missing for Dundee FC in the games to come. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales is expected to be out until March. Image: SNS

“Antonio Portales did great for us, for example, but he’s picked up a long-term injury so you look at that area.

“Diego Pineda as well.

“So you need to look at the areas where you can improve.

“So far the club have been very, very supportive of me with that.”

‘In aboot them!’

His big signing so far is former Motherwell, Aberdeen and St Mirren frontman Main.

Well-known around Scottish football for his physical style, the 31-year-old trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Thursday and is ready to face Killie on Saturday.

Docherty revealed Main was one of his very first targets after taking the job at Dens Park in the summer.

However, the Englishman had already put pen to paper on a deal with Indian Super League side Bengaluru.

Curtis Main trained with his new Dundee team-mates on Thursday. Image: David Young

The Dens boss, though, credits that attempt in the summer with helping Dundee fight off the likes of St Mirren and Motherwell for his signature in this window.

“I’m delighted because No 9s are hard to come by,” Docherty added.

“We know what Curtis brings you, I’ve worked with him before, so I know what type of boy we’re bringing in.

“He’ll compliment what we’ve got. His style of play is very robust, he’s very athletic – he’s in aboot them!

“His arrival helps the whole spine of the team.

“I had kept in touch with Curtis because I did try to sign him in the summer.

New Dundee striker Curtis Main. Image: David Young
New Dundee striker Curtis Main. Image: David Young

“He was one of my main targets in the summer and he outlined what was going on in his career.

“He was one of my first phonecalls but he’d already agreed to a deal in India.

“So when the opportunity arose again I straight back on the phone to him.

“I think that helped because he knew in the summer I wanted him.

“There were a lot of clubs interested in him but hopefully the relationship we had previously and then that conversation helped.”

Meanwhile, Harry Sharp and Jack Wilkie have returned from loan spells at Dunfermline and Edinburgh City respectively.

