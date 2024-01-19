Dundee boss Tony Docherty in market for more additions as he reveals summer chase for Curtis Main

Dundee aren’t done in the transfer window just yet says manager Tony Docherty.

That’s despite securing his third signing of the month.

Dara Costelloe came in on loan from Burnley after leaving St Johnstone at the start of the month before Curtis Main arrived on Wednesday and Ryan Astley came in from Everton on Thursday.

Main is in line to make his debut at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

However, a replacement for the departed Owen Beck is still very much on the shopping list for Dundee.

And there could be more to come before the month is out.

“I’m really happy with the squad we’ve got,” Docherty said.

“But if you want to improve, you need to identify the areas we can improve.

“Owen Beck is a great example, he did a great job for us, but now we need to find someone else to kick us on again.

“There are other areas of the team we can maybe improve on.

“Antonio Portales did great for us, for example, but he’s picked up a long-term injury so you look at that area.

“Diego Pineda as well.

“So you need to look at the areas where you can improve.

“So far the club have been very, very supportive of me with that.”

‘In aboot them!’

His big signing so far is former Motherwell, Aberdeen and St Mirren frontman Main.

Well-known around Scottish football for his physical style, the 31-year-old trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Thursday and is ready to face Killie on Saturday.

Docherty revealed Main was one of his very first targets after taking the job at Dens Park in the summer.

However, the Englishman had already put pen to paper on a deal with Indian Super League side Bengaluru.

The Dens boss, though, credits that attempt in the summer with helping Dundee fight off the likes of St Mirren and Motherwell for his signature in this window.

“I’m delighted because No 9s are hard to come by,” Docherty added.

“We know what Curtis brings you, I’ve worked with him before, so I know what type of boy we’re bringing in.

“He’ll compliment what we’ve got. His style of play is very robust, he’s very athletic – he’s in aboot them!

“His arrival helps the whole spine of the team.

“I had kept in touch with Curtis because I did try to sign him in the summer.

“He was one of my main targets in the summer and he outlined what was going on in his career.

“He was one of my first phonecalls but he’d already agreed to a deal in India.

“So when the opportunity arose again I straight back on the phone to him.

“I think that helped because he knew in the summer I wanted him.

“There were a lot of clubs interested in him but hopefully the relationship we had previously and then that conversation helped.”

Meanwhile, Harry Sharp and Jack Wilkie have returned from loan spells at Dunfermline and Edinburgh City respectively.